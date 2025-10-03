Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
100 miles to the nearest guitar
6
0:00
-33:28

100 miles to the nearest guitar

by vision quest
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 03, 2025
6
Share
Transcript
G&L Legacy - Fullerton. ‘Gold Award’ - Photo by Eric.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture