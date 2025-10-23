Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will soon receive an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this article, the horoscope and Starcast in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

Dr. Sam Bailey speaks at Wise Traditions 2026. The photo illustrates your basic abuse of medical fears that often govern the population. Photo by Eric Francis for Chiron Return.

Dear Friend and Reader:

There is an important matter I have not yet mentioned regarding the Chiron-Eris conjunction we’ve been in the midst of all year and will be into next year.

Eris represents any factor that is subversive, invisible, ubiquitous (everywhere) and that generates chaos or disruption. Over the story arc of Eris in Aries, starting a century ago, there have been many developments that have disrupted the essential nature of what a person is, how we think of ourselves, and how we grow.

In this context, Eris almost always represents electrical or chemical forces that are entirely unnatural to our evolution — but are now an indelible part of it. And part of that chaos is a medical system that thinks humans can get 18,000 different diseases, including alleged psychiatric disorders (that have never been objectively proven to exist). I have seen much higher estimates, so count this as the low end. This itself is a source of chaos, with these diseases in all cases “treated” with pharmaceutical drugs.

In 2024, 4.9 billion prescriptions were filled in the United States. Most of those chemicals known as drugs are consumed by just two-thirds of the population. Incredibly, one-third of Americans take no prescriptions at all. Do the math and prescription-takers each fill about 25 prescriptions each year on average, all of which have “side effects,” many of which cross-react, and all of which are pissed back into the environment.

People wonder “why people get sick.” They might study the known effects of all those pill jars. Usually, the disclaimer for the drug is longer than the commercial pitch.

This astounding number does not count so-called vaccines, over-the-counter medications and treatments given in the hospital — only drug-store type prescriptions. This is a fine picture of Eris in all of its chaotic glory, which the late Michael Lutin once quipped “is never going to tell you whether Wednesday is good for romance.”

Sunset at Love Canal, spring 2025. Underneath that mound of earth are 23,000 tons of toxic chemicals, on which a suburb once sat. Photo by Eric Francis.

Speaking of the Environment

The story arc of Eris in Aries also encompasses the saturation of the environment with toxic chemicals. World War I was an environmental disaster all around (chemical warfare, for example). Yet general distribution of pesticides, herbicides and toxic residue does not begin until World War II. The war itself created boatloads of chemical and nuclear waste. Then starting after the war, chemicals were basically sprayed everywhere and onto everything.

The worst of those chemicals, PCBs and dioxins, are in every bite of food and breath of air. And they have been joined by an infinite number of plasticizers, somewhat newer chemicals like Roundup (glyphosate), and the scourge of microplastics.

New manufacture of PCBs (largely used in the electrical industry) was banned in the late 1970s, only to be replaced by glyphosate, made by the same manufacturer, Monsanto. I have read that from the late 1970s to 2016, there was a 100-fold increase in the frequency and volume of application of glyphosate worldwide, with distribution increasing despite multibillion dollar settlements for causing lymphoma.

All of the above chemicals are involved in hormonal disruption that now seems to be a “normal” part of life. They are all poison for its own sake.

If you are trying to understand Eris, discovered in the early 2000s and named in 2006, this is the place to start. It’s not some ordinary “thing.” It’s anything pervasive and disruptive that is invisible and lurking behind everything. Within the information ecosphere, it’s disinformation and misinformation as well as the chaos generated by technology itself.

Some 20 million people took part in the first Earth Day across the U.S. Here, a crowd gathers on April 22, 1970, for the inaugural Earth Day event in Ann Arbor, MI. Photo by University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability .

Enter: Chiron, the Ordering Principle

We are now in the second Chiron-Eris conjunction for the current 130-year spell of Eris in Aries. The first of the two happened between 1970 and 1973, a distinct time in world history and the American story in particular. We could even stretch as far back as 1969 for the “gathering of the tribes” spirit of the Woodstock festival.

One of the most palpable developments of that era was the birth of an environmental movement. For example, the environmental education sloop Clearwater was launched in 1969, and the first Earth Day was the following year.

Think of Chiron as any influence providing an ordering principle imposed over the chaos. There is an awareness-raising process involved; and some sense of a new collective reality dawning.

We now live in a new era — not just of tens of thousands of diseases, hundreds of thousands of chemicals and billions of prescriptions filled — but of medical tyranny that many people actually recognize. Though some are reluctant to admit it, the virus paradigm and all of its computer-generated “viruses” and PR-created “pandemics” and TV-sponsored “outbreaks” with their countless billions of “vaccines” administered is a kind of prison. I’m not saying that some people are not helped. I am saying that most are either harmed, deceived or both.

It was only a few years ago that the world was locked down in terror over an alleged virus that had no backing scientific paper to prove its existence. The papers all describe A.I.-generated models — with no actual virus particle ever found, sequenced or tested.

One of my votes for who is playing the role of Chiron are medical doctors (presumed to be healers) who have dropped out of the system, or who have been thrown out, in the process of shedding light on the rolling disaster that is the medical-pharma complex. These doctors have decided to take seriously the “do no harm” element of their medical oath.

From left, dropout doctors Cowan, Bailey, Bailey and Kaufman, who are now educating the public about medical tyranny. Photo by Eric Francis for Chiron Return.

The Most Powerful Toxin is Medical Disinformation

It is arguable that the most powerful toxin of our times is medical disinformation, which is leading to the mass poisoning incident known as Big Pharma. One by one, we learn that all these drugs — about 24,000 prescription drugs and more than 300,000 non-prescription drugs — not only do not induce health but also range from mildly toxic to deadly.

Playing the role of Chiron is anyone who is shedding light and new ideas within this torrent of insanity. Though there are not many of them (and though there are many imposters), awareness is slowly dawning.

In what may be an actual moment in American history, Dr. Mark Bailey gave a keynote presentation last Saturday night breaking down how the virus paradigm is entirely false and has never once met its own standards of proof. I was astonished as 1,100 participants in a natural food conference listened with rapt attention as Mark systematically dismantled the virus concept until there was nothing left of it.

I am familiar with (and have contributed to) this work; I have been on my own tour of duty since embarking on three years of daily coverage of the PCR “covid test” in early 2020. Neither the Baileys nor their colleagues Drs. Kaufman and Cowan are speculating, or offering any “wide and sloppy” analysis. I understand these issues nearly as well as they do, and my background covering scientific fraud predates their work by decades.

Listen to Mark and Sam Bailey present on the virus fraud issue.

Love Canal before two schools, plus 1000 homes and apartments were built on top of 23,000 tons of chemical and nuclear waste. Archival photo, probably held in the SUNY Buffalo Love Canal Digital Archive.

Anywhere You Poke a Stick…

Yes, it seems difficult to wrap your mind around, if your mind is stuffed into a jar. In truth, this is not a difficult issue to grasp, and the technicalities can be made simple with clear language. There should be no controversy. Anywhere you poke a stick into the virus issue, it comes out thickly coated with either civil or criminal fraud.

Viruses are a concept and they have one job, which is to control the public, hype the fear level, and push drugs and alleged “vaccines.” The virus concept also conceals the real causes of disease.

Where does all the illness come from? How about from five billion prescriptions a year, the use of 324,000 “medicines,” not to mention terror generated by the notion of 20,000 diseases. And they are nearly all conceptual or diagnosed by phony, irrelevant testing procedures. Oh, that, and the world being a toxic waste dump and most people treating their body like one.

These numbers do not include the more than 10,000 food additives used in the United States, Europe and crown nations. Any food with a few of those additives is toxic, chemically addictive and depleting, not nourishing. Most of these additives were allowed on the market by the use of fraudulent “safety testing” at a place once called IBT Labs.

Sarah from Book of Blue - Paris. Photo by Eric Francis.

One Last Factor: The Mental Environment

But there is one last factor that I don’t hear discussion of, which is the impact of the everything, all at once mental environment. I don’t know if worms think about dirt, or if birds think about air, or if fish think about water.

But I know that humans don’t think about their mental environment or their mental state, other than when they decide they might have a “mental disease.” I am talking about the everyday walk-around state of mind that now exists in a state of near-total but largely unconscious overwhelm.

We do not consider what it does to us to be bombarded with disinformation, propaganda, advertising and A.I. slop, other than to notice occasionally that one is feeling dazed, hostile, anxious, trapped or confused: Eris in Aries.

In this environment, it’s extremely difficult to experience who you are. The “black mirror,” the screen, provides a harsh, cold and fragmented reflection of self. And the presence of Chiron represents the focusing and claiming of self-awareness within the near-total disorientation of the digital environment and world disinformation war.

This is most of our struggle right now, and it runs deeper than most people are aware of. But consider this potential: to succumb to the insidious chaos of Eris, you don’t have to do much. Rising to the calling of Chiron takes sustained commitment, curiosity and willingness to heal. It means seeing many things you may have not wanted to look at. It’s much easier to veg out.

But you have help, and your mind innately seeks order and inward vision. Your mind intuitively seeks its own inner teacher; its own inner light.

Chiron is calling.

Your faithful astrolover,

