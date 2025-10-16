This is Planet Waves on Substack. This article is open to all readers. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can find this article and your horoscope at My Account.

Salt Lake City daybreak, photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

If you’re looking for something interesting and inspiring of optimism, consider that Chiron is entering Taurus. This last happened March 28, 1977, about seven months before Chiron was discovered that November.

Here’s why I think that matters so much. The current sense of a runaway train that we’re experiencing, that feeling that everything is out of control, involves the overhead digital environment. That means the overheated mental and emotional environment of separation of consciousness from the body.

By consciousness, I mean sensory awareness and common sense — the sum total of what the senses are telling us about our environment. Part of this is the burnout associated with constant overexposure to digital conditions, such as every facet of life except walking your dog or taking a shower being run by an app (and I’m sure there are apps for those things too).

This is not a ‘natural’ way to live — but it’s how we live. Your grandparents would not understand it, and your parents only think they do.

Chiron, trying to get a grip on the chaos of Eris, is calling awareness to the issues we face and usually ignore. But once we leave the healing context of this aspect, we get into the egotism of it: all hat, no cattle. Taurus brings the cattle.

Utah conglomerate and sedimentary rock. Photo by Eric Francis

Projected at the Speed of Light

The time warp, future shock and burnout are primary effects of digital, and the current frenzy has several facets. One of them is that our nervous systems are being projected outward and infiltrated at the speed of light all the time. At first, like every new technology, this was exhilarating. Then it was overwhelming, and that sense of overwhelm has gradually built over decades.

So too has the experience of moving awareness back and forth between seemingly physical space and seemingly astral space. We are beaming up and beaming down all day long, and each time our molecules are rearranged a little.

It’s not easy to explain this effect. How would you explain hate to a fish? But we feel and experience it as being off-center, as insecurity, uncertainty, instability and a sense of being left behind by existence. The passage of time is out of control in a way that nobody has ever seen or experienced before.

Most people now live their lives on their phones, which is not helping anything. Consider that in one little device, you are walking around with the past 200 years of technological advances, from telegraph, to telephone, record player, to movies, to radio, to television, to the shopping mall, to two-way visual communications, restaurants, and now artificial thought. All in one little box, which is why that box feels like a bomb that’s always about to explode.

Pumpkin patch and sewage plant. Photo by Eric Francis.

Chiron from Aries to Taurus

The weird thing about Chiron in Aries, which began this round in 2018, is that its connection with Eris comes with an obsession with tribal identity. To be “tribal” is to be out of a clear “I am.” Aries has the concept of “I am,” though here this is flipped to its opposite, and it destabilizes the individual. The more tattoos (tribal decorations) someone gets, the less certain they are likely to feel about who they are. And the more the bare essence of the person is hidden.

In Taurus, Chiron emphasizes physical existence and the state of the body. This will be a gradual transition through 2026 and 2027. Too fast would not be helpful, and you may be feeling the first waves of the placement, which always start to come before it begins. For many, the feeling of being in a body has become unfamiliar and even uncomfortable.

The best many can do is feel the instant gratification of GrubHub or an overnight delivery from Amazon.

Taurus is about physical existence, and Chiron is the locus (localization) of awareness. It’s going to come right back to physicality. And when we arrive, or awaken, many are going to notice having arrived in a body transformed by the electrical awareness of Uranus in Taurus, which is also ending. While I am reluctant to say “this can only be positive,” I don’t see a downside, except maybe the discomfort of waking up.

Refinery near the Great Salt Lake; the lake was nowhere to be found. Photo by Eric Francis.

Events Reach Peak Heat, Then Start to Cool Off

Before we get to Chiron in Taurus, a few more heat waves are coming. We’re in one of them now, with the peak Chiron-Eris conjunction still radiating energy. This comes to its final crescendo in late winter, in mid-March 2026.

While we’re here, remember that the question of embodiment always comes back to the matter of what you’re aware of at any given time. It helps to keep a constant pulse on that. Bringing your consciousness to digital conditions almost always is at the cost of physical situational awareness.

There is a way to be in digital space where you are also aware of three-dimensional space. Body posture, staying tuned to your senses, being aware of the people around you, and how they feel.

Another important factor is keeping track of your fear level. In an overwhelming, overheated environment, fear is a natural emotion, just like if you happened to eat three pot brownies at a party and didn’t know what was happening.

Finally, what feels good that does not involve instant gratification? One thing that comes to mind is preparing your own food rather than letting others do it for you. Nobody needs a salad that was handled by 10 different people.

There are a lot of things you can do for yourself.

Your faithful astrolover,