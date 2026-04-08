Photo by Ed Robinson

Planet Waves subscriber White Owl just wrote on YouTube that Planet Waves is “the best investment I ever made.” Have you ever said that about a subscription?

Have you ever heard anyone else say it? I am sure, never. The concept verges on ridiculous. With rare exceptions, subscriptions are a disappointment and an annoyance. Planet Waves is fun, satisfying and constantly exploring new ideas.

Planet Waves delivers real astrology. Old-school horoscopes in the British tradition. Solid, properly-reported news with an astrological slant. Long and short form podcasts. The best videos.

Madonna mia! What more do you want?

We deliver value and substantial products like no other astrology service. The best (and seemingly last) long-form weekly and monthly horoscopes. Weekly investigative astrology articles sorting out the insanity of the world. Short-form podcasts that take you right into the moment.

The best, most affordable classes at the Astrology Student Union (included with Core membership and above). If you’ve been trying to learn astrology for five, 10, 20 or 30 years to no avail, I will get you going in a few lessons.

What shall I choose?

What should you subscribe to? Whatever you find appealing. Just pick something. You can always cancel, upgrade or cross-grade. We have what you need and what you want. Call me at (845) 481-5616 and I’ll help you figure out the right thing to get. You will feel better about yourself. You will learn. You will grow.

Personal Consulting — get a fresh viewpoint. Solve a problem.

This is the time of year when I can do personal consulting. I now require a two-session minimum.

I specialize in professional transitions (especially for artists and creative types), marriage and relationship situations, understanding sexuality in all forms, complex family situations, legal matters and medical case management assistance (such as how to integrate holistic and conventional medical care).

The stuff you can’t talk to anyone about, such as your therapist. All of my products and services are better than nearly any therapy.

Try this! Deep, detailed and affordable — and great fun

Prepared readings that will help you focus your life and understand the moment you are in. I do professional development work; teaching readings for professional (or aspiring professional) astrologers

Astrology Boutique — almost everything is here.

Inner Light - Inner Peace — full-length written, audio and video readings for 2026—2028 and beyond. All inclusive and utterly fantastic. If you get a Substack founding membership, we will comp you either Inner Light or an Astrology Pass.

Core Membership is the same as a Substack subscription.

The Galaxy Pass — our top level service — comes with an instant live reading, same-day or within 48 hours, plus ongoing email Q&A included.

The Astrology Pass is fantastic too.