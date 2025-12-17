The new photo (as of Nov. 18) shows the long tail and secondary anti-tail of 3I/ATLAS, as well as several other smaller jets emerging from its coma. The distant galaxy NGC4691 can also be seen in the top left of the image. Photo by Satoru Murata

“What hath God wrought?”

— Samuel Morse, via telegraph, sent May 24, 1844, attempting to shift responsibility for inventing the telegraph to someone else. Conveying this message was the start of the electronic age.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Meaning is context.

If I had to sum up my theory of astrology in three words, those would be them. So the meaning of comet 3I/ATLAS, christened Third Eye Atlas by Melanie Reinhart (author of Chiron and the Healing Journey), has a lot to do with the context in which it has arrived.

It’s now making its closest approach to the Earth. The interstellar comet passes by our planet concurrently with the Sagittarius New Moon on the Galactic Core, as well as the shortest and most compressed days of the year here in the Northern Hemisphere. In the Esoteric Astrology system of Alice Bailey, Earth is the ruling planet of Sagittarius.

The comet was discovered during A.I. summer, on July 1, using an A.I. hazard tracking system. It’s only the third-ever known interstellar comet to be discovered by Earth astronomers. Many little planets are discovered each month.

After passing by the Earth on Friday, Third Eye Atlas heads for Jupiter, then beyond the Kuiper Belt into the Oort Cloud, and deeper into the Thick Band of the galaxy. It’s moving very, very quickly — so fast it will reach Jupiter in a few months and pass the orbital distance of Pluto in a few years. That is incredibly fast.

What’s the context? Meaning, what is the meaning? I consider comets to be cautionary. They say “pay attention to what is happening right now.” They are not predictive; they are about invoking situational awareness. What situation?

The one we are in now.

Mullein plant outside Sedona, AZ. Photo by Eric Francis.

A Cluster of Gruesome Crimes

Like you, I’ve been troubled about the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, said by the cops to have been committed by their deeply disturbed son Nick; maybe there will be a trial. That happened Sunday afternoon, in proximity to a mass shooting at Brown University the prior day; and the Bondi Beach mass shooting, also on Sunday. Three notorious multiple murders in three days is a pattern.

For some reason today I decided to visit inside the convenience store where I had just filled my tires with free premium air. I plucked a copy of The Daily Mail from the rack — the one here in Greene County, N.Y., not the one in London that Jonathan Cainer used to write for. Front page news was a triple murder-suicide that occurred this past Friday afternoon. I sat down in the back where nobody would see me reading a newspaper before I had paid for it.

Seems a young guy shot two of his friends with a shotgun and then turned it on himself, calling 911 in the short interval between. This happened in a mobile home on a private road 1,000 feet back from a state highway, basically, in the woods. I always worry about the cops and EMTs who walk into a scene like this. It affects them deeply, permanently. Nobody “gets used to it.”

After the coroner’s quotes, we get a bit of interview with a neighbor, Carole Orcham, who said, “This is a very quiet area. We don’t have anything that goes on like that out here. It’s just the society we’re in today.”

Sedona. Photo by Eric Francis.

She is Correct About Society

At first I thought this was your typical “grandmother quote” that shows up in every local article about this kind of horror. But it only took five seconds for me to realize she was right. One thing she was right about was the rarity of such an event. The sheriff of Greene County, Peter Kusminsky, said that there had been no homicides for nearly five years and suddenly there have been three the past month.

The other thing she was right about was the wider world. Carole Orcham was not blaming society. She was observing that the visible effects we see arise from much deeper ground. What is another sign of changes to that deeper ground?

Asked Tuesday his opinion of the murder of the Reiners, Trump told PBS, “He became like a deranged person, Trump derangement syndrome, so I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Therefore, good riddance. Hey at least we can’t accuse Trump of merely being polite.

Any other person today or anyone in any other place and time would be considered a suspect for making that remark. So how does he get away with it? Trump is the figure. The underlying ground is why he can claim it’s OK that the Reiners were killed because he was “not a fan” of Rob. But Trump certainly seems to be the expert at turning the knob up to 11.

His statement is outrageous in its own right, but the fact that it’s somehow acceptable is the sign of “the society we’re in today.” It’s hard not to fixate on a statement so callous and obviously psychopathic. But for the true meaning, look to the context — the ground from which it bubbles up, and which absorbs it. And understand that there is a force conditioning people to accept these events as normal.

Sedona. Photo by Eric Francis.

Digital Media Disembodies. Violence Becomes Self-Actualization.

Violence, meanness and aggression are responses to being disembodied. They’re how people try to “find themselves” when they’ve been divided from themselves.

Since the presidential inauguration, the world has been inundated with news about this thing falsely being called artificial intelligence. Though ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, it seemed like a software fad until all of its big chiefs lined up behind the president, both in the campaign and at the inauguration. We can now see that this was the rice cooker that took over China.

Suddenly A.I. emerged as omniscient God, the entire economy, the thing propping up the stock market and therefore capitalism itself, and the savior of humanity all at once. We were told (in recent interviews and news reports) that it would replace any person in any job that required a brain cell.

It is in fact designed to simulate or supplant thought, creativity, feeling, reasoning, computer programming, painting, drawing, military strategy, architecture, engineering, search engines, scientific research, navigation, writing in all forms, legal research, editing, writing recipes, film making, fashion design, health care, sex, relationships, the human resources department, photography, therapy, music, podcasting and discovering planets. And all of education.

Did I miss anything? Astrology? Ah yes, your mother, according to this incredible interview with Tristan Harris. The A.I. designers admitted they wanted to replace her personally, not Google. And your dog; I’ve seen a number of “A.I. pets” introduced since the summer. Developers now claim that their systems can herd sheep.

To sum up: A computer program designed to replace humanity, while rapidly consuming water and fossil fuels and electricity warming the planet, and burning money by the billions and trillions and enriching about 20 people. We have the technology!

ChatGPT was launched into a world where relationships among social primates had already been gutted by “social media” — a world of untold millions of isolated, desperately lonely people. Today, many teenagers and adults use such apps for companionship and sexual gratification. If you can call it that.

What’s left? Seems the atomic bomb has more mercy.

Gee, we sure are taking it well.

Mountains outside Sedona. Photo by Eric Francis.

Detonating the Ground of Consciousness

If you don’t think this blowing up the ground of all thought and creativity affects you and all of humanity — the state of society, as Carole said above — you’re not paying attention. Being “affected” means destabilized, shocked, and all of the other emotions and experiences associated with having the purpose of your life gutted. It’s bad enough when a person gets laid off; now we are experiencing humanity getting laid off.

When that happens, when people are cut off from who they are, they become violent and aggressive. This has been a curiosity of the internet since the beginning: why does it turn so many people instantly hostile? Why the constant appetite for aggression?

How can genocide be live streamed and it still keeps happening? People just keep gawking and world leaders ramp it up.

By the way, all four of the weekend’s blood baths occurred in close proximity to the square of Mars and Neptune. This is a kind of ultimate self-deceptive, self-destructive alchemical meeting place between anger and disembodiment. In that state of mind, nobody seems to give a shit about anything, and if you do, you shut up because you might be taken for a fool. [Bookmark: we need a class on Neptune aspects in the natal chart.]

The Grandmother Land, in Ulster County outside of New Paltz, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

That is Where We Now Live

Nobody wants to admit they are being desensitized, dumbed down and baited with an endless stream of seemingly irresistible violence and outrage — all while being replaced by a computer chip in a data center.

Nobody wants to admit their memory and attention span verge on deserving a diagnosis of dementia. I hear only a scant few people say we are now living under tyranny — few seem to care that we are all being stalked all the time, and that power is concentrating in the hands of a very few people with the same agenda.

There are roundups of innocent people — not gang bangers and felons. This depth of xenophobia reminds me of 1930s Germany. As of today, 35 countries and territories are under travel ban or entry restrictions from the United States, with five more having been added this week.

Tuesday, the New York Times reported: “The new policy also applies to spouses, children and parents of U.S. citizens as well as to Afghan Special Immigrant visas, which were set up for people who had helped the U.S. military and government during the war in Afghanistan. The policy also bars siblings and adult children of U.S. citizens as well as international students.”

People visiting the U.S. will now have their social media accounts scanned by A.I. before being allowed in — going back five years.

Who is openly admitting they’re not interested in doing anything about any of this, or so much as admitting it’s even happening? It’s oh so quiet. Nearly everyone just shuts up, shuts down and keeps going.

Hey, anyone who is not Muslim or Mexican should be fine.

I’ll take skim milk in that latte, light on the foam.

What’s the comet about?

That’s what I think. How about you?

PS — Would anyone accept any of these things were they not being conned or forced on them? Note two recent and ongoing developments: the Executive Order attempting to remove state authority over regulating artificial intelligence and in particular exposing children to it; and another pending law/policy that would allow the FCC to implement cellular towers without going through a coverage needs-based assessment and subverting local rule. As of today, it’s looking like the lead of the last chapter ofmy Report from Earth will be, “They let big tech roll over them, just like that.”

Sunrise, Moonrise — Greene County, Dec. 17.