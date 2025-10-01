Act of Aggression: U.S. Gov't Shutdown

Photo by Eric Francis

Late note — I feel like I keep missing this point and I did not hear myself make it when I playe dback the podcast…when trying to undertand Chiron conjunct Eris, think of Eris as the de-individuating force; the chaotic electrical tribalizing influence.

Think of Chiron as individuating, focusing, and awakening — healing beginning with self-awareness. Here is last week’s article…

Good morning,

This podcast covers the first U.S. government shutdown since 2019. I don’t go deep into the civics of what a “government shutdown” is, but basically the money is cut off because borrowing authority has run out.

The U.S. government runs on ever-mounting debt; when the ability to create debt is cut off because the authorization has run out, the government cannot function. This is called reaching the debt ceiling.

But this shutdown is special, because it’s happening now — under the current state of digital cuckoo. Anything you see in our time is staged and being used for some ulterior purpose. Yet the underlying issues are fully transparent to astrology. It’s easy to see exactly what this is about on the energy level.

Click or tap!

Below are two formats of the same chart, highlighting different aspect patterns. The one to the left is the more immediate, based on the position of the Moon — which points right to the Chiron-Eris conjunction. That’s the double planet in orange and red at the top of the chart, a little to the left. This is in a super-tight grand cross pattern involving the Moon, Mercury and Jupiter.

This is mostly what I’m talking about. Later in the podcast I mention the chart on the right — the propaganda pump driven by Aries and a vast black hole at 2 Libra, called M-87*.

But right now the main focus is Chiron-Eris, which is exact in one week (and this happens slightly less than twice per century). Everything we are seeing is happening on the level of digital consciousness. We are overwhelmed. It not about content but about how our minds are responding to the environment they create. The aggression involved in shutting down the federal government is a vivid example of that.

I begin with context, and how context is meaning. Look below the charts…don’t be afraid…

There are two different patterns in the sky right now…mostly I comment on the grand cross pattern, shown in the chart to the left.

The shutdown happened within hours of Hegseth and Drumph telling the top military brass that U.S. cities would be used as training ground for the military (see image below). That is, he began indoctrinating the country’s highest officers that the people of the United States are the enemy. Especially Democrats. Yes these people are clinically insane.

Nobody wants to admit how bad this is and how serious the situation can get. A friend said to me the other day, Oh, I’m just starting to come out of denial. Good morning!

But think about it for a second — those are all generals and command sergeant majors (the highest level enlisted officer) — gathered from around the world to be told they will be fighting on the streets of the United States. Pay attention. They know what Posse Comitatus is. The military cannot be used as a domestic police force.

Photo by Doug Mills.

Here is another example of polarization — the screen shot below is the HUD website this morning. The “radical left”? Are they kidding?

OK so some women run around with blue hair (yawn) and I agree the politics of “sex” is wholly boring as well. But there is no “radical left” to speak of in the United States, or not for 99% of the people. Most Americans are middle of the road moderates, leaning right or left of center. To have this posted to a government website is probably illegal and it’s certainly immoral and just plain stupid — and aggressive.

Back tomorrow with the subscriber edition

xo

THE RADICAL LEFT? LADIES WITH BLUE HAIR?