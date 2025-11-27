Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

A.I. Compilation 2025 from Planet Waves

My writing on the A.I. issue from 2025. In case you finally have some time to read, here is my A.I. portfolio including my thought experiment about whether A.I. could train a robotic sheepdog.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 27, 2025
Click and save your soul

Our focus is on the human dimension — the psychological and spiritual conditions created by the A.I. environment. Not the technology itself, and a little about the economic and environmental issues. This is about people and what the atomic bomb of computers does to us. We’re studying the invisible and the easily overlooked effects.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Back in the spring, an astrology client who is an A.I. exec kinda threw down and said, if you want to understand what’s going on you have to mount a full-scale operation like you did with covid.

She is involved, but also quietly seething with rage at the insanity of it all and the grotesque bonfire of money, land, water and human pain and blood that it’s taking to create this monster and how it’s close to swallowing the economy whole.

So with the help of Elizabeth Shepherd and Shawn Boyle, and my client, and some brain power from covid MVP, the eminent non-journalist Spencer Stevens who actually cracked the covid case, we dug in. (In case you find yourself consumed with the Total Covid Itch, here is that full body of work.)

Johnk Family Farm, looking west toward the Catskills from the foothills, Greenville, Greene County., New York. Photo by Eric Francis

This process has included five months of daily publishing, much reading including the essential Empire of A.I. by Karen Hao, and my thought experiment that finally broke the thing: Could A.I. herd sheep? Meaning, if you could make the perfect replicant of a border collie, could A.I. train it to do something so simple as to get the sheep from there to there?

If you think about how a sheepdog gets to do this, you would see, no way. They are following the sheep around at 12 weeks old, instructed by hundreds of generations of predecessors. The sheep also respond to the dog, who understands them instinctively and who has four paws on the ground. They really don’t need to be taught, just trained for a couple of years, participating with other dogs. A Large Language Model could not instruct this or model it or anything.

We have developed a real understanding of the issues, which we trace back to the 1950s and before, to the advent of electrical communication technology. We are among the only journalists covering the human transformation instigated by A.I. I’m available for interviews on these and related topics. Reach me via the Planet Waves FM website.

So if it’s so damned intelligent, why can’t it learn how to get the sheep into their pen? Is it less “intelligent” than a dog, or less “intelligent” than a lamb? Oh wait, A.I. is not intelligent at all, it cannot think, it cannot write, it does not have instincts, it cannot see or hear, it definitely cannot smell or feel the ground, it has no feelings, and it would never be able to train a sheepdog. In fact the mouse that is currently foraging on my kitchen counter is infinitely more intelligent than that heap of code.

On that merry canine (or murine) note, I present to you the total of the work of our investigative team, and my modest portfolio, so far.

Thanks for tuning in. Please send this around to people who might benefit, and don’t forget to tap on that Ice Nine News banner because it takes you someplace good that some friendly humans who love sheepdogs work on every day. They deserve all the credit; it was merely my idea. Notably, paid for by donors to our nonprofit newsroom Chiron Return. Please “buy us a coffee”! Thank you…

You faithful astrolover,

The Only.

Chiron Conjunct Eris: A Book About Men

Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 9
Chiron Conjunct Eris: A Book About Men

Read full story

Sleeping Life: An Inquiry Into Consciousness

Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 6
Sleeping Life: An Inquiry Into Consciousness

This is the paid subscriber weekly article. I’m leaving it open this week in case you’re unfamiliar with my work, and to facilitate discussion. — efc

Read full story

Chiron Meets Eris: Focus and Chaos

Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 2
Chiron Meets Eris: Focus and Chaos

This is a professional-level astrological paper on the now unfolding Chiron-Eris conjunction. Our in-house subscribers may find it on your My Account feed at Planet Waves. Thank you for making this kind of advanced astrological writing possible.

Read full story

The Chiron-Eris Connection

Eric Francis Coppolino
Sep 25
The Chiron-Eris Connection

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

Little Engines Inside the Brain: Sunday is the Platinum Anniversary of A.I.

Eric Francis Coppolino

Aug 28

Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 28
Little Engines Inside the Brain: Sunday is the Platinum Anniversary of A.I.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

Happy 70th Birthday A.I.! I've got an astrology reading of your natal chart!

Eric Francis Coppolino

Aug 28

Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 28
Happy 70th Birthday A.I.! I've got an astrology reading of your natal chart!

Good afternoon from upstate New York!

Read full story

A.I. mystery solved by border collie

Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 16
A.I. mystery solved by border collie

This email is from Planet Waves on Substack, open to all readers reglardless of subscription status. All materials included here are also open access. You know that we are sustained by your subscriptions. Thank you my customers, astrology clients, subscribers and the many who spread the word and help out in ways large and small.

Read full story

Conversations with God on A.I. — 1998 prediction discussed with author

Eric Francis Coppolino

Aug 26

Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 26
Conversations with God on A.I. — 1998 prediction discussed with author

Read full story

That Looming Sense of Impending Everything

Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 14
That Looming Sense of Impending Everything

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy member, you can find this article on your subscriber feed (My Account).

Read full story

This is Your Conscience Speaking

Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 17
This is Your Conscience Speaking

This is Planet Waves paid subscriber content. I am publishing today without the paywall. The July 17 horoscope is distributed separately. The background astrology theme of this article is Mercury stationing retrograde on Friday. All articles and multimedia are available in your

Read full story

Discussion about this video

