Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TE's avatar
TE
2h

This is a powerful vision/narrative. The fascinating aspect for me (Aries Sun and Aries Rising) is that my life is on the exact path that the map of astrology is describing. I don’t “believe” in astrology. But I see it as a symbolic road map, not a predictor. And as such, Planet Waves is unique. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Eric Francis Coppolino and others
Lisa Fitzhugh's avatar
Lisa Fitzhugh
44m

great line, it's like a theme song running in my head 24/7....."Saturn is saying: come back to Earth. Get your feet on the ground and look around. Yes, it’s awkward. But it sure did take you a long time to get here, against astonishing odds. And here you are, on this planet, right now."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture