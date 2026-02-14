My local herd, munching last July in the field next to my driveway. This group includes one fawn and a very young buck, I would guess no more than two years old.

It’s tempting to turn on the microphone, but I’m going to to give that a miss until later in the weekend.

First, for those following my reportage on the herd of deer that inhabits the woods and meadows near me, it looks like at least six of the eight have survived the unusually cold winter. I thought it was just four until I saw two more frolicking around yesterday in the relative warmth and sunshine.

I have not learned how to properly photograph them yet, but I can see the shots I want (night images). It just has to be warmer because I’ll need to sit outside for a few hours with the camera on a tripod at the edge of a field. They are hilariously telepathic and have ears almost as big as your face, which is a form of sonar.

So, that will mean being very quiet. After observing them daily for nearly nine months, I can confirm they exist on a different plane of reality and are closer to the dreamtime than they are to the physical world. But they sure can leap.

Deer medicine: the gentle luring to new experience.

Speaking of New

So, Saturn is in Aries. It joins Neptune in the first degree of that sign, the Aries Point, or the Sidereal Vernal Point. Right now people need Saturn and society needs Saturn. The fact of either planet entering Aries is momentous; that they are doing it together is in fact unprecedented for thousands of years before the advent of Western astrology.

We live in a time when nothing seems to matter.

Under digital conditions, everything happens simultaneously all the time, which is exhausting. (This is really about electricity, in its extremely refined form as digital technology.) The conjunction on the Aries Point is saying pay attention to the world around you, because what’s happening has no prior example. If you study the Aries Point for a while, you will see that it really is what it’s said to be — a junction between individual and collective experience. It’s also a kind of universal amplifier.

Aries is the sign of “I am.” It’s also the key that turns the ignition of the physical plane. Without Aries, nothing starts.

Categories No Longer Matter

Under overwhelming digital conditions, we are being compelled to forge and foster new concepts of what it means to be a “self,” and this has never been easy. The old categories do not work anymore (such as “I am a Hungarian shoemaker with a wife and six children” or “I am a lifelong New Yorker”). You used to be able to say something like that and have it be meaningful.

But note the rebellion — the obsession with “identity,” which includes the pernicious, self-righteous xenophobia of our time, the antics of “border patrol” agents and various equivalents coming from the “tolerance” movement.

Now we have Saturn and Neptune right in the pocket of “I am.” This is calling for a vision; for synthesis; for the conscious combining of elements to form new compounds of yourself.

Saturn (in its nighttime expression as ruler of Capricorn) in many ways governs the Cosmic Mother principle. Mother represents the structure within which children are formed. Saturn is also about what happens to a child before age 7, when it must be protected by mother and also be guided in the process of ego formation. Every mother knows this! It’s different from the role of father. In my view, father’s role (to the child) becomes crucial after the first Saturn square (age 7). Prior to age 7, father’s primary role is to support and protect the mother. I know, I live in a fantasy novel.

Saturn in Fall (not detriment)

Saturn is exalted in Libra due to the necessity for there to be clear roles, boundaries and structures in relationships. Venus (the classical ruler) alone does not explain the unusual power of Libra. There is something else, and that something is Saturn. (There is also a trillion+ star galaxy called M87 right in degree 2.)

Saturn is therefore in “fall” in Aries (opposite Libra). This is said to be a debility, though I don’t think that’s true. Planets in detriment (opposite the ruling sign) or in fall (opposite the exalted sign) work like Chiron. There is an irritant; and they are emphasized by this irritating factor. There is a weakness that can translate to an unusual strength. This brings them to prominence.

Of its own, Saturn in Aries is a reminder that’s necessary to have a sense of where you end and everyone else begins. This is nearly impossible under electrical conditions, since we are all rigged up to the same artificially extended central neversous system.

The blaring TV or car radio have been replaced by the two-way pocket computer that tracks your every move, that spies on you and everyone around you, that feeds you constant irrelevant “news,” and that costs a hundred bucks a month. Yep just what you always wanted for Hanukah!

From Serennu.com

The Line Between You and the Rest of It All

With both Saturn and Neptune here, this is the boundary that you must be aware of at all times. Saturn is the reality principle being imposed on the fantasy and denial principle of Neptune. Under digital conditions, we are highly accustomed to being defined by externals, which seems to occur as we lay helpless to the whims of billionaires.

There is a factor now in degree 2 of Aries, opposite M87 in degree 2 of Libra (and therefore greatly amplified), an ultra slow-mover called Borasisi. This holds a key to understanding the Saturn-Neptune pairing on the Aries Point.

Borasisi (a figure in the Kurt Vonnegut novel Cat’s Cradle) governs the principle of belief. You can turn that many ways (I cover them in my 2011 article). It’s about “the truths that deceive” and the “lies that are true.” It also describes any global situation that can go out of control, such as the nuclear problem, the chemical problem, the oil problem and the climate problem (about which many lies are told).

More than anything, Borasisi says that your primary boundary in digital times is what you choose to accept as reality and why. You might say that Borasisi is about making this a conscious process, when usually it’s subliminal. Saturn-Neptune is the perfect description of the crucial zone of liminality that we live within all the time.

The ultimate defeat is the position, “Piss on everything. There’s no diffrence between truth and lies. Nothing is true. Nothing is the way we were told about it.”

Well, that’s how it is (for that person) if they say that’s how it is. Just remember, the thing one would be talking about is oneself. And bottom line, this is the A.I. crisis, by which I mean what generative transformer (GPT) technology is doing to you, has done to you, and will keep doing to you until you get a grip. All technology conditions people to become like it. And the GPT presents a version of a “person” that does not exist.

The notion (or foregone conclusion) that “you don’t exist” is not exactly breaking news here in the postmodern age, but it’s the crux of the matter today. You exist — in a really weird context, as a partly disembodied being that spends a lot of time as an electrical phantom.

Saturn is saying: come back to Earth. Get your feet on the ground and look around. Yes, it’s awkward. But it sure did take you a long time to get here, against astonishing odds. And here you are, on this planet, right now.

My two most recent articles on Saturn-Neptune are below. I also have a new interview with The Power Couple. If you dig my astrology and my approach to existence, please subscribe. Thanks a bunch for being conscientious and offering something back to what you appreciate and learn from.

Faithfully,