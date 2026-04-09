Scene from “The Day After,” which aired on ABC Television on Nov. 20, 1983. The premise of the film is that there would be survivors of a nuclear holocaust.

I’m amazed that people are still hypnotized by the likes of Tucker Carlson and the whopper-sized A-List “health freedom” thought leaders. I’m stunned by those who still believe it’s OK for them to lie to their audience because their audience is “not ready for the truth.”

Dear Friend and Reader:

Yesterday was almost The Day After. On Tuesday, Pres. Trump was calling for the annihilation of an entire population, by which he meant Iran, and we all presume he meant by the use of nuclear weapons. The Day After was a 1983 TV movie created by ABC. Its premise was that there would be survivors to a nuclear holocaust.

Before this experience drops down the memory hole, I propose we ponder it for a sec, and consider the stress that all of this crazy-making is inducing in people trying to get through the day. This is just the latest abusive insanity we’ve had to endure over the past six years; but do you realize that’s what it is? Pure abuse of your trust and your peace of mind, and your ability to survive?

What I’m wondering and what I don’t hear anyone else asking is: what is exposure to this chaos doing to us? What is it doing to you? The answer is, not nothing.

Aries is the sign of self-potential and personal development. With all of the recent movement in Aries, which is about to increase as Mars makes its way through Aries country for about six weeks, these events are changing us. The entire environment in which we’re living now is changing us. But how?

Well, it’s difficult to say, but constant anxiety and the need to adapt create not just stress but also the expectation that the other shoe is always about to drop.

The “rapture,” or Jesus snatching people, is a 19th century concept.

The Second Coming is in Your Soul, Not the Sky

Apparently people grumbled a little (but just a little) about the threat of the United States launching preemptive nuclear war. My podcast Tuesday got comments from several concerned people. The headlines were blaring even in The Wall Street Journal that even Republicans were rebuking Trump for threatening H-bomb holocaust.

His move led to a claimed ceasefire, which seems to be paper thin and does not include Lebanon, but why is the United States at war with that country? We are once again lost in the fog of war.

I know we’re in the days of “giddy up for the apocalypse,” though we did not wake up in a post-nuclear apocalypse world. If what A Course in Miracles says is true, when Jesus comes back, it will be within you, not a guy descending out of the clouds.

Before I get into the next six or so weeks of astrology worth considering carefully (Mars in Aries), I want to join the voices who are calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, an emergency provision of the constitution for when the president is incapacitated. This provision was the brainchild of Pres. Dwight Eisenhower and adopted into the constitution in 1967. Here is a basic explanation. It is not simple, and requires putting country before party.

Any ordinary social media user who called for the murder of an entire society would likely be banned from the platform. If some A.I. model suggested such a thing, it would be headlines all over the internet and there would be an investigation.

A military aide carries the so-called nuclear football as he walks to board the Marine One helicopter with U.S. President Donald Trump for travel to Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst.

The Nuclear Football and the Board of Peace

Any president in possession of the nuclear football (the briefcase with all the launch codes, shown above) who openly calls for genocide — that is, murdering the entire civilian population of a country overnight — is bat guano and needs to be canceled.