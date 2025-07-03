American Astrology: USA Reading

The horoscope is off this week and next for midyear break — except for Cancer Sun and rising, below. However, I’ve prepared one for Cancer Sun and rising as it is your birthday season. This Substack includes my video reading of the United States chart, and Starcast about the local astrology. I am planning Planet Waves FM for late tonight or tomorrow; when the show is ready I will post to PWFM Substack and crosspost to this one.

This Weekend’s Astrology — from July 4, 2025

The Moon moves from Libra to Scorpio at 5:33 am EDT, where it will take you through a diversity of emotional states throughout the day. The conjunction to Vesta is a reminder that often what seems to be a sacrifice is really about giving up something that you don’t need, don’t want and is not actually helpful.

Make contact with the things about people you don’t trust and ask yourself if you possess any of these same tendencies. Saturday’s Moon-Juno alignment warns that personal relationships are not an appropriate place for activism; what you want is sincere communication.

At 8:45 am EDT Saturday we have a highly unusual conjunction, shown below, of Venus and Uranus in the very last arc minutes of Taurus. This is a sendoff by Venus, queen of Taurus, to Uranus, making its first exit since it arrived in 2018. These influences joining forces in such an edgy location — right on the edge, have a look (29 degrees, 59 minutes is the maximum value possible) — represents a discovery, breakthrough or moment of liberation.

Let your natural mind do the work; what is called the “unconscious” is really a pool of awareness located just off-stage, where the real information we rely upon comes from. Listen to yourself and you will feel it.

The Chart for Venus Conjunct Uranus on Friday, July 4

An unusual series of conjunctions — from left to right, Venus conjunct Uranus at the very end of Taurus; Chiron conjunct Eris; Ceres, standing on its own; Saturn conjunct Neptune and the North Node or Dragon’s Head conjunct centaur Nessus.

Reading for Cancer Sun and Rising, July 3, 2025

Now that the pressure is off and you are no longer feeling compelled to do things or act on pure necessity, you have your options open — but only if you see them. One of the great skills of applied astrology and an adventurous life is seeing at least two options where you thought there was only one — and more if you can. Thankfully, the multiplying effect is about to turn on to full strength, as Uranus enters Gemini in the zone of your chart from which concepts emerge seemingly from nowhere, your 12th house. Turn your attention inward and feel the space that you contain. Despite the many infusions, incursions and infiltrations of our inner awareness that we experience, the deepest part of you remains unchanged. All that can be affected is your relationship to yourself. So practice the ultimate Tantric act of paravritti — turning toward your own inner gateway and allowing yourself into the vast space you contain. Space is intelligence, especially within you. There, you will find a universe of wisdom and, within some days of devoted practice, the idea that you may be seeking externally. It’s already within you, eternal and unchanged.

Scroll down for July monthly horoscope open access.

