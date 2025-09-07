Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
6h

The new subscriber messages are all from paid subscriptions. Thank you! Let's keep going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
6h

New Subscriber Message from Austin --

"Been following you for over a year. I'll never forget stumbling upon your work via the health freedom community, only to put the pieces together upon listening to your podcasts that you were born the exact same day and year as someone who I consider my "twin flame" (to use an overdiluted term) and it continues to blow my mind the things you two have in common. Cheers and it's an honor to support u"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture