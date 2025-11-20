Also this is new from NASA on Atlas the Third, a visitor from within our galaxy, though far far away. Atlas orbits the Milky Way.

New Moon in Scorpio – Nov. 20, 2025, 06:47 UT

By Kirsti Meltio

Retrograde Mercury meets the New Moon at 28+ degrees of Scorpio. There is an awesome and complex Grand cross in the fixed signs.

Mercury turned retrograde on Nov. 9 and re-entered Scorpio on Nov. 19. The New Moon occurs in conjunction with Mercury and several trans-Neptunian bodies, all either in the same degree with the New Moon and the retrograde Mercury, or within two degrees.

The Sabian symbol for the New Moon is Scorpio 29 An Indian squaw pleading to the chief for the lives of her children. “This is the symbol of the stark sacrifices the self must make in the common interest and of the high responsibilities the group must accept for the welfare of each individual, as these factors together create a functioning society and enable man to control his everyday world. Here is emphasis on the give-and-take in human allegiances, and a call for a balancing of rights and wrongs as a result of direct experience with the problem of self-fulfillment.” (Marc Edmund Jones)

The trans-Neptunians at the 28+ Scorpio are Deucalion, Dziewanna and Typhon. Deucalion is a cubewano with the orbital period of almost 296 years. It was named from Greek mythology. Deucalion and his wife Pyrrha were the only people who survived a great flood. An oracle told them to “throw the bones of their mother” behind them. They understood that their mother is Earth and her bones are stones. The stones they then threw over their shoulders became people who repopulated the world.

Dziewanna is a scattered disc object with the orbital period of 592.5 years. Dziewanna was discovered during the Polish Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment of Warsaw University, and there were a couple of Polish astronomers involved in the discovery. So the planet was named after the Slavic goddess of the Moon, of wild nature, forests, and hunting. She is a maiden goddess having much in common with the Roman goddess Diana.

Typhon is a scattered disc object and a centaur, when using the extended definition of a centaur. Typhon was the first known binary centaur. The orbital period is almost 237 years. Typhon was a giant monster in Greek mythology, associated with typhoons, hurricanes, earth quakes, volcanic eruptions, and hot winds.

One of the recently named cubewanos, Goibniu, is at 29+ degrees of Scorpio. The different populations of the Kuiper belt and the scattered disc are not always easy to distinguish. Goibniu is also classified as a scattered-extended object. The orbital period of Goibniu is about 271 years. It is named after the Irish god of metallurgy and hospitality. He made weapons for the gods and furnished feasts for them. Goibniu was the metalsmith of the Tuatha Dé Danann (“the people of the goddess Danu”), the race of gods who populated Ireland before the Celts.

Directly opposite this heap of planets is the unpredictable Uranus at 29+ degrees of Taurus (conjunct Sedna). There are two trans-Neptunians tightly in conjunction with Uranus, namely Alicanto and Lempo.

Alicanto at 28+ Taurus is an extreme trans-Neptunian object (ETNO) with the orbital period around 6000 years. Alicanto was named after a nocturnal bird from Chilean mythology. Alicanto has wings that shine at night with beautiful, metallic colors. A miner who follows it can find treasures, but a greedy one will be guided off the cliff.

Lempo at 27+ Taurus is a triple plutino named from Finnish mythology. The orbital period is 248 years. Is Lempo the goddess of love and fertility or the devil? The name Lempo is connected to fire. Erotic love has been described like a flame which flares up within a person. After Christianity came to Finland, the reputation of Lempo worsened. Love can turn dangerous, and even lead to destruction.

The other opposition of the Grand cross consists of Damocles in Aquarius and Praamzius in Leo. Praamzius is a cubewano with the orbital period of 278 years. It is named after the chief god from Lithuanian mythology. He was the god of sky, peace, and friendship and played a role in creating the world.

Then there is Damocles at 28+ degrees of Aquarius. Damocles is a damocloid and a centaur. The damocloids is a group of minor planets which may be inactive nuclei of the Halley-type and long-period comets, tells the Wikipedia. The Sword of Damocles is an expression which describes the imminent and ever-present peril faced by those in positions of power. According to Wikipedia, “More generally, it is used to denote the sense of foreboding engendered by a precarious situation, especially one in which the onset of tragedy is restrained only by a delicate trigger or chance.”

The last degrees of the signs are called “anaretic degrees”. They are often referred to as the degrees of crisis. The late Finnish astrologer Raimo A. Nikula once noted that it’s precisely the 28+ degree of a sign that is often the most difficult one, not the last degree. According to him there is always a paradox involved in last degrees: they can be both punishing as well as be spiritually very rewarding, because the individual has in his possession the whole experience and extension of the sign. He said that the last phases carry the possibility to purify the soul so that new life experience is possible, but first the individual may have to face things that rise from the unconscious.