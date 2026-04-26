Good Morning

I was innocently up at 5 am looking into the matter of the “missing scientists” when I made the terrible mistake of clicking on the New York Times home page, my sole source of doom scrolling. And…what did we see but another Trump incident involving guns. Where is Wayne LaPierre when you need him?

This incident happened MINUTES before Uranus entered Gemini, with the Moon pointing right at it. So…welcome to a new era…featuring more News of the Weird than ever before.

How do people with firearms keep getting this close to Trump? Well, it’s sure to get the internet buzzing and let’s see what comes out tomorrow that is overpowered by the absurd discussion to follow.

In this reading I reverse my initial position when the evidence tips the scales in the other direction. I do the astrology out loud, with the charts on camera, so you can follow what I’m doing and how I’m thinking.

While I’m allegedly mostly off today, Drexcel and I check email on weekends, so reach out if you need to — cs@planetwaves.net.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Get a grip. Get a reading. Better than therapy for less than the co-pay. With a micro astrology book written just for you.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings offer detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.