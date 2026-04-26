Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Bob Denk's avatar
Bob Denk
1h

OMG! Thanks for the chart, Eric. Also, Thanks for noting the "non-voidness" because, as you anticipate, some people will "raise eyebrows". I know, as well, that you need real time to analyze this. Even so, I could point out that Quaoar is also in the mix. I don't even have to look that up! He's been tracking tight with Pholus all year! But I have no clue how the Hunger Games plays into this.

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