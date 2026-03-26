April Readings & Commentary by Eric Francis

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Photo by Eric Francis

Comment on April Planets

Dear Friend and Reader:

This week I’ve got the April horoscope for you. The energy has been so dense, it took three days to write. But I’m done and grateful to my assiduous copy team for their patience and talent.

I’ve done a close reading of April and May planetary movements. The Aries adventure continues, with the Sun working its way through the territory. Then Mercury and Mars show up to stir the pot. So there are going to be a lot of conjunctions. We are working on the aspects roster now and will have that early next week.

When you have a lot of conjunctions all at once (as is happening these days), it’s a shuffle of constant beginnings and endings. You can keep track of them or go with the flow. I consider this a time when acknowledgement and awareness count for a lot, especially with Mercury, Mars and Chiron so active.

Photo by Eric Francis

Uranus Returns to Gemini — It’s Been a While

However, the big news of the month is Uranus re-enters Gemini to stay. It made a brief visit last year from July 7 through Nov. 7 and on April 25 it's going to begin the journey in earnest. This is an essential transit to track because we live in the age of computers.

Uranus last entered Gemini in 1941, at the dawn of the computer age. Yes, it has been that long. Between 1941 and when Uranus made its last exit in 1949, computer science went from a casual stroll to 90 mph. Along the way, the Turing machine, as it was called, was credited with the Allies winning World War II by cracking the Nazi code.



That was a big deal. But in the first National Geographic after the war, in the fall of 1945, computers were left off of the list of all the new things that were coming in the postwar world. Things far more esoteric were listed, such as the atom smasher. I’ve thought about this a lot. I think that the omission was intentional, since everyone on that level of technology knew exactly what happened.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Breaking the Curve

We are currently already in an exponential increase in the pace of technology. Few people understand how serious of a crisis this is presenting, but you might.



Uranus in Gemini will have many social implications as well and let’s not forget that Sedna (11,400 year orbit, newly in Gemini) is right there waiting to take a conjunction from Uranus.



Anyway — more news in Starcast, and I’m planning Planet Waves FM for Friday night.

If you’re curious about your personal relationship to events of our time, I highly recommend my Inner Light readings. That’s where you get additional details, textured to your whole solar chart. They are exactly the same cost as an astrology reading by Evangeline Adams in 1930.

Reach out if you want to contact me. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net.

Till soon,

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Photo by Eric Francis

This Week’s Photos

Where I live, wetlands are everywhere and they are beautiful, with a spooky, primordial feeling. It’s easy to miss them entirely; you just drive by. In the summer they might just look like grass growing but in the spring they are like marshy little ponds. The one I’ve depicted in this series is about a mile from my home, just where the Hudson River Valley meets the Catskills. Right in this region are some of the earliest-known fossil records of actual primeval forests, including the Gilboa Fossil Forest and others within a few miles of where I am sitting, believed to be the oldest forests on Earth — dating back 385 million years. The contemporary marshlands shown above are their distant descendants and carry some of that ancient, mystical and unspeakable vibe.

ARIES Sun + Rising for April 2026, by Eric Francis

Your sign has the reputation for being the assertive go-getter of the world, though you personally may be the kind of person who waits for an invitation. Still, you’re likely to feel tremendous drive, and at times, impulsive. Therefore it’s essential that you attenuate your energy to the situation you’re in. I’m not saying hide your light under a bushel. I’m saying use the minimum of effort and energy to get the result that you want. The fact that you would take initiative is itself meaningful. Yet the energy is going to be so powerful over the next six to eight weeks that you must work with intention, and also consider the law of unintended consequences. Things do not always work out as planned and you will need to consider a diversity of potential effects of your choices and your actions. Mars, the planet in astrology that represents you, will be making many conjunctions to other planets, amplifying their energy. The Sun also represents you and it too will be making many conjunctions over the next few weeks. These setups are what put you into the position of being the initiator and taking action. So it will help if you remember all the time that you’re working with far more energy than you usually are (which is a lot). One last caution: make sure you want to finish anything that you start. Consider the follow-through necessary; consider the effort and energy required in maintaining anything that you establish.

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April 2026 — Extended Readings by Eric Francis

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