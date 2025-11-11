Astrology Minute — Mercury conjunct Mars... government reopens... Trump reckoning?

Don’t panic. The conjunction, which takes place Nov. 12 at 6:15 pm EST, is to the right — two planets very close together (red and green, just like on a stoplight) with the numbers 06 04 next to them…below that is the Sun, and below that is Venus. The upper most planet is Vesta, the brightest asteroid.
Etymology lookup: Influenza, probably the least accurate entry in the dictionary…if “virus” were used in its original context, of a toxin, it would work fine…note that all influencers aspire to be influenzas by “going viral.”