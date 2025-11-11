Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Astrology Minute — Mercury conjunct Mars... government reopens... Trump reckoning?
0:00
-19:05

Astrology Minute — Mercury conjunct Mars... government reopens... Trump reckoning?

A short(er)-format podcast...conversation with Lindarella...consideration of influencers and influenza...it's Tuesday. Do you know what day it is?
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 11, 2025
The official animal totem of the 1890 Harshaw House is the chipmunk and the official snack is unsalted peanuts in the shell on the back deck.

Don’t panic. The conjunction, which takes place Nov. 12 at 6:15 pm EST, is to the right — two planets very close together (red and green, just like on a stoplight) with the numbers 06 04 next to them…below that is the Sun, and below that is Venus. The upper most planet is Vesta, the brightest asteroid.

Etymology lookup: Influenza, probably the least accurate entry in the dictionary…if “virus” were used in its original context, of a toxin, it would work fine…note that all influencers aspire to be influenzas by “going viral.”

What have you eaten on the internet today?

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Nov 2
What have you eaten on the internet today?

Dear Friend of Planet Waves:

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture