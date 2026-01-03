Astrology of Venezuela attack and arrest of Maduro -- Full Moon ambush. Asteroid Hopi, centaur Pholus involved

In Friday's video about the Full Moon (see here or below), I suggested that it was the chart of an ambush. And, it was. Specifically, I said unheeded warnings about an ambush.

A few hours before full phase, early this morning, the U.S. attacked Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, and arrested the president and his wife, took them into custody and they are allegedly headed for criminal prosecution in New York (based on a federal indictment).

In this video I go over several important facts, the basic scenario, some background on oil running out, and then I read the charts. I start with the classical chart.

Anyone who uses modern or minor planets, in my view, needs to be versed in classical astrology. And if you do news or mundane, that follows the rules of classical horary astrology. This is a tight game where you know what pocket you're aiming for when you put the cue on the table.