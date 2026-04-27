Bedtime Story: Steven Francis and the Dazzling Ball of Light + Starcast Week Ahead

Steve describes the location of the phosphorescent ball relative to himself — about the distance and angle of the light fixture to the left.

Good evening. I said I would provide a link to the new Planet Waves FM wherein I discuss why probing into the dark side is an invitation to go there. I cover this in the first half hour of the program, which is in a new format with more music and shorter segments. In the chart for Tuesday below, the Moon opposes Pallas, Borasisi and Neptune on Tuesday morning EDT. This all lines up with the Aries Point and trines nascent Uranus in Gemini.

A lot of birds live in those trees. Porcupines too. Photo: efc

More fun than the average astrology YouTube.

Don’t stress. These readings are helpful, and available now — written, video and audio together. Read, watch or listen, whatever you’re in the mood for. Better than therapy, more interesting, and spiritually open, for less than the co-pay. Reply if you need a discount code.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings offer detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.