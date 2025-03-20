April horoscope and Starcast coming soon…

Good afternoon —

Today I have something a little extra, which is my recommended reading for new and underway astrology students. I am concerned that “internet astrology” has little or no grounding in the literate world.

Astrology is about several kinds of literacy, and it begins not just with books but with the inner awareness and discernment that books provide.

We read books differently than articles on the internet, and they books are researched, written and edited differently — generally meaning better. Yet it’s the state of mind when reading that counts the most. This video has my favorite suggestions. — efc

Thank you!

