Dear Friend and Reader:

Astrology the way I do it is finding its moment: we need a spiritually-centered guidance more than ever right now.

Thanks to my spiritual training (A Course in Miracles since 1986) and my therapy background (Gestalt, Hakomi, Family Systems and others), I have cultivated my astrological work into a holistic tool, ideal for learning self-awareness, for cultivating growth, and for understanding your relationships.

The prevailing state of the world is chaos. The beauty of astrology is that it works with the turbulence rather than against it through the art of pattern recognition. Astrology can reveal your possibilities, caution you against difficulties and help you see what is otherwise invisible.

Digital conditions are making it extremely difficult to stay grounded. And these days, understanding that problem is at the core of my work.

The Astrology Pass — Readings at Regular Intervals

We are in a big moment for astrology: all of the outer planets changing signs within a short time, and many other developments. With the Astrology Pass, you will receive my weekly articles, podcasts and 12-sign readings (the horoscope).

I am currently doing some of the best journalism on political, social and scientific issues, which relies on astrology for its human framing. And I don’t know of anyone else who is writing a solid, inwardly focused horoscope column. I’ve been at it since 1995, which has matured and found its voice after existing in many formats.

Then, once a month you will receive the new Astrology Studio reading. While these find one audience in those whose birthdays they cover, they also serve as therapy sessions for anyone who seeks them out. And if you are trying to learn astrology, they are a fantastic entry-level tool, because I demonstrate straightforward ways to read a chart.

My readings are reflective, and focus on your inner being. I bring warmth, humor and personal relevance that have often eluded astrology. You will find in my readings an advocate, a cheerleader and someone willing to tell you the truth.

Spring and Midyear Readings Included

The Astrology Pass also includes the Spring and Midyear readings. The new Spring Reading is called Reckoning: For the Faithful, and it will be available by the spring equinox.

Plus, all Astrology Pass subscribers get a custom astrology set cast personally by me, with your natal chart in several formats, study materials, and much else in a tidy little folder that you will love.

Plus, you get concierge service — I will find any article you’re looking for and even write a new one if you suggest a helpful topic. There are many other features that I won’t elaborate on here, but you also get all of my past astrology classes free.

You might think all of this is really expensive. In fact, it costs the same as a one-hour live reading with me — but it lasts a year. You can pay monthly or quarterly, and we can also include a Chart Keys reading, a 45-minute explanation of your personal chart.

You can see your options here. If you’re interested in pairing your Astrology Pass with a Chart Keys reading, please write to us at cs@planetwaves.net.

Current Core Community and Substack paying subscribers qualify for an upgrade discount. Write to us for information about that.

PS — We also offer the Galaxy Pass, which includes a live reading and the Annual Edition.

PPS — All of my video readings now utilize a two-camera system where you get a clear view as I explain the chart.