Good evening —

I inadvertently left two points out of this video.

One is that this pattern describes significant available potential on the individual human realm. Jupiter entering Cancer stands for the power to use feelings — the ability to sense, and sensus communus — as a way of staying in contact with one’s humanity.

And nothing says HOME like Jupiter in Cancer, both spiritually and materially. Home is the bottom line on this planet. If you have one where you feel safe, life is good.

Next, I focus quite a bit on the scale and scope of AI and the totality of the environment it’s creating. However, I do not mention that Uranus in Gemini (which starts in July) is a rapid acceleration of the technology environment (this you see when you study the prior cycle, 1941-1948).

Computer science burst into modern form in this era (random access memory allowing the invention of the app, for example); though I have historical evidence that the whole concept of the computer was going over the heads of (for example) the editors of National Geographic.

Yet Gemini is a human sign, representing the sides of an individual’s human nature; plus in the outer world, siblings, small communities, local areas, local exchange of resources; and also one’s mental patterning and language style.

So Uranus into Gemini could also represent a human renaissance even as the digital environment is so obviously overheated and wildly delusional. Overheated environments, by which I mean technology environments, tend to reverse when pushed too far. And we are way past that...

Uranus in Gemini could precipitate awareness to the degree where the reversal is somehow initiated, ignited or instigated — by actual human thought and feeling. If we reverse things, that implies recolonizing the physical and also and necessitates various revolutions within the digital environment itself. I think that itself would be the basis of an excellent presentation.

It may be that the potential genius of Uranus in Gemini is the ability to transcend the extreme dualism and polarity implied by astral/digital conditions (I discuss this situation in the video).

Meanwhile, if there is a sloggy feeling at the moment, Neptune is currently fogging over the Aries Point; and three of the gas giant planets are currently very late in their current signs and the feeling is like, let’s go already. Saturn is anaretic — a challenging situation; it will not be for long, since it arrives in Aries this weekend.

As we go through the (U.S.) holiday weekend and move into early next week, I propose that we can tap into the before and after quality of this moment — there is opportunity and energy to spare; just keep your rudder in the water and use your awareness.

— efc