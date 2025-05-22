Note to Readers — This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you are a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber to Planet Waves, you can find this same article in your My Account area.

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune line up for a family photo, shown in proportional size. For reference, 1,200 Earths could fit inside Jupiter and 900 could fit inside of Saturn.

Wednesday night I wrote a short article to go with the new video, which has some (shorter) notes about the four gas giants changing signs. Read that here.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are about to discover whether astrology means anything. I mean, will anything help? I can say this: Despite whatever concerns I have been expressing, the aspect pattern I’m about to describe (and others) present the potential to move our lives along, to wake up, to make changes, and to do something meaningful.

So first, this is the week of the Chiron-Eris conjunction (The Awakening aspect) that I’ve been going on about endlessly for the past six months; that occurs May 27, which for practical purposes has been right now all year.

Tonight, however, I’m here mostly to discuss something else.

There is major movement involving what are known as the gas giants — that is, the transpersonal planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. By transpersonal, I mean that they represent many people, large concepts and big issues. With Jupiter and Saturn, we are talking about the hands of God on the potter’s wheel.

Unfortunately, in the digital environment, it’s nearly impossible to tell the scale of anything, since everything feels like a hoax or is just another bit of email.

Together, these bodies comprise 99% of the planetary mass of the solar system — and they are all moving into new signs nearly simultaneously. Neptune entered Aries for the first of two times in late March. Saturn enters Aries for the first of two times on May 24. Jupiter enters Cancer (in and done) on June 9. Then Uranus enters Gemini for the first of two times on July 7.

Then, They Get Together

More exciting is that on June 15, Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune line up on the Aries Point in a massive square aspect with the Earth at the fulcrum. (Please see accompanying video above.) The nature of the Aries Point is where the collective realm reaches into the personal realm.

But that being the nature of our times, it’s difficult to see how this might appear in a more meaningful form. Everything is such a blur. There is little sense of change being anything more than another crisis — a severe bias in thought right now. But let’s try. The astrology we’re looking at says that anything is possible.

Saturn and Neptune are in early Aries, on the great cosmic trigger. Then Jupiter in early Cancer meets them at 90-degrees — the most powerful aspect — which further activates the Aries Point and gets three of these giant planets working together.

Jupiter moves quickly and this exact square pattern will not repeat; early June is its great moment. However, some form of this pattern will hold well into 2026, and the effects will continue far longer; and there has been a long warmup to getting here.

And then in July, Uranus enters Gemini, which activates Saturn and Neptune once again. The crucial thing to know about Uranus in Gemini is that it comes with a radical acceleration of the technology environment. It was the scene of the first digital revolution from 1941-1949 that went nearly unnoticed. And now we are primed for another.