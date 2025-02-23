Blue Studio | Principles of Tantra

Shri Yantra. Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue

On tonight’s program, I continue the Book of Blue series of presentations with a discussion of the principles of tantra and how I have applied them to what I call Blue Tantra.

Here is last week’s program — Individual Awakening and Collective Shadow. The previous audio was called Not For Everyone.

My original article, Book of Blue | Bare Essence has been revised several times.

I am planning an unillustrated text version for easy printing. I make reference to a book by Philip Rawson; here is a link. Last week I referred to a book by Wayland Young; here is a link.

These are different images of the Shri Yantra, also seen above tattooed onto Vera.

Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue.