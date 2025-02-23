Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Blue Studio | Principles of Tantra
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:18:57
-1:18:57

Blue Studio | Principles of Tantra

Tonight I pick up the discussion with an overview of the principles of tantra as I have learned and practiced them along my journey.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 23, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
Shri Yantra. Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue

Greetings from New York,

On tonight’s program, I continue the Book of Blue series of presentations with a discussion of the principles of tantra and how I have applied them to what I call Blue Tantra.

Here is last week’s program — Individual Awakening and Collective Shadow. The previous audio was called Not For Everyone.

My original article, Book of Blue | Bare Essence has been revised several times.

I am planning an unillustrated text version for easy printing. I make reference to a book by Philip Rawson; here is a link. Last week I referred to a book by Wayland Young; here is a link.

For those who sign on for a one-year subscription from tonight’s program, I will send a signed 8 x 10 print of a Book of Blue image — your choice from among those you’ve seen, you may describe something you like, or you can leave it to me. Enhanced members (a Substack option) receive many other benefits plus a 13 x 19 print.

Get my attention by writing to efc@bookofblue.com.

Thanks for tuning in.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

A video edition of this program will be available soon. Check any Planet Waves TV channel — YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute or Odysee.

Paid subscribers who sign up tonight receive a signed Book of Blue print. See above for details.

These are different images of the Shri Yantra, also seen above tattooed onto Vera.

Additional Reading

Letter of Recommendation from Lorraine Hutchins

Letter of Recommendation from Betty Dodson

From Self to Self: Masturbation as the Future of Sex from the Journal of Bisexuality, by Eric Francis, October 2008. Includes ideas for ritual play.

How To Be Your Own Lover by Eric Francis, c. 2005

Planet Waves Special Edition from November 2000

Studio Psycherotica

Wearing Buttons is Fun

To get some “I am my lover” and “Make selflove, not selfwar” buttons, send me a SASE adorned with two stamps at PO Box 3606, Kingston, NY 12402. (U.S. only.)

Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue.

All photos in this article are Copyright ©2005-2025 by Eric Francis and Book of Blue LLC, a Nevada company. They are eagerly awaiting a gallery exhibition. (845) 481-5616.

With love and gratitude to my eternal friend, mentor and astrology client, the artist Betty Ann Dodson of Wichita and Manhattan, il miglior fabbro (1929-2020).

Discussion about this episode

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
The Awakening Conversation, part one
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Mars stations direct on Sunday
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Your monthly horoscope for March 2025 by Eric Francis.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Book of Blue | Individual Awakening & Collective Shadow
  Eric Francis Coppolino
PW Substack: U.S. Pluto return is really in Aquarius, and it's happening now.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Leo Full Moon — Aquarius Full Sun
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Not for everyone, potentially for anyone: Book of Blue (updated)
  Eric Francis Coppolino