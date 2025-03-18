Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue

Dear Friend and Reader:

Over the weekend, I released an updated version of Book of Blue | Bare Essence. It was in one of those Mercury retrograde oops moments, though when I checked the astrology (particularly my progressed chart), I could see the timing.

Why bother with this project, now?

I knew that its time as a public document would arrive.

Society is in crisis, and along with that, many people are experiencing a crisis of intimacy. Many are shutting down within their marriages and partnerships. Many places there exists no social environment where people can meet and get to know one another. If you want to “hang out,” coffee costs seven bucks and everyone is glued to their screens. And there are places where even that does not exist.

I find this motivating, when it’s not totally depressing.

The first edition of Bare Essence came out Jan. 28, on my dad’s 84th birthday. The new one has benefited from an additional six weeks of writing (it’s three times the length), much thought and illustration. I’ve responded to reader queries and suggestions (and still have some to add, so this is a work in progress).

Through these weeks I’ve also done a bit of photo archive work and getting everything off of ancient RAID, 8TB cinderblocks onto modern disk drives.

Speaking of Digital — Our Current Problem

So, the digital problem.

It’s vitally important to remember that all of our ideas, notions and experiences of sex, of feelings and of relationships are now filtered through the digital mental and emotional environment, which we carry around. This is not about “the data.”

It’s about us and who we have become.

While guiding our lives back into the physical is essential, there is no getting around the fact that people are digitized now, and that means us, and our attitudes, values and expectations — which are largely the products of digital life and all of its strange, sterile, automatic, polarized expectations driven by zeros and ones.

We are not all entirely like this, but we are all affected. Our mental patterns, habits and sense of self are all different. It’s not just about growing older.

We are different people than we were just 20 or 30 years ago, and by different I mean driven out of ourselves. Disembodied means your awareness is centered somewhere outside of yourself. And our quest to remain human is about bringing our locus of identity inward in ways large and seemingly modest.

The Greatest Deception of Them All

We live in the midst of a vast deception where men and women are told they are sexually incomplete without the other. That has gone on nearly forever, but there were at least times when we could find some completion and connection. There was room to explore and get to know one another.

This situation extends into queer philosophy, which holds that sex with the other is more important than sex with oneself. What if sex education started with selfsexuality?

There are some beautiful biological and emotional compatibilities between men and women. There is incredible potential. Yet these are watered down because we are all desexed by exposure to digital technology. One of the first electrical appliances was the electric chair, and that’s a good metaphor for what electricity and digital technology do to us.

In the digital hall of mirrors, there are no men, no women, no bodies, no hormones, no feelings and no sex. And we are there most of the time.

Then when we come back to physical reality, we are disoriented; and less sensitive to ourselves and one another as a result. We are transformed by all this beaming up and beaming down to the electrical astral plane. Inner awareness is not cultivated but rather blown outside of us as inchoate chaos. Many young people have no idea what this even means.

The Inner Quest

Book of Blue in all of its forms is about cultivating inner awareness. The most valuable lesson of the project is, “Self awareness is inherently erotic.”

Dovetailing to a contemporary issue you hear me talk about a lot: With sex, the claim of viruses is involved. It lurks in the background of everything, and is now 100% a computer-based phenomenon. It is the concept of sin “made real” by “science.” For centuries, peaking in the 1980s and 1990s, we were told that sex is deadly, and therefore love is murder.

We still believe this, and worse, often act as if it’s true.

Here, we have a setup for the ultimate game of projection paintball, and we are all soaked and dripping. Few people can state their actual feelings, experiences and desires. To whom, exactly, could you openly express your entire sexual history?

Could you tell your partner or your best friend everything you’ve done and everything you want? And with whom can you have a totally real conversation about masturbation?

Have you ever? What about with yourself?

Where Did You Learn About Sex?

I recently asked my listeners on Planet Waves FM to tell me if they had ever read a book about sex, and if so, which one. One woman responded that she had read The Joy of Sex by Alex Comfort (vintage 1972, at the last Chiron-Eris conjunction).

Yes, one listener said she had read one book!

I asked if she had read The Hite Report (1976) and she said oh yeah, that one too. (Both of these books were profound influences on me as a teenager — thank you mom.)

I just found this documentary on Shere Hite and am watching it now — it’s fantastic. So is her book…essential reading. It sold 50 million copies! People are curious! Or at least they were…back when curiosity existed and everyone didn’t already know everything.

As a teenager, I had a window into female sexuality and I thought women were amazing. My high school experience was one where women were bold, intelligent and fair-minded leaders. Meanwhile, I mapped out my own sexuality by understanding what I perceived that women are capable of, assuming that was what human meant, and then learning about myself from there.

Half a century on, I can confirm that men have been deceived about their sexuality to the degree that women were deceived in the past. There is much more…but mum is the word. I don’t know who is speaking openly about men’s sexuality, and I’m concerned that most men think it’s just too gay to be open about.

Beyond Politics and Pornography

In the current digital environment, presentation of sex is limited to pornography and politically furious, ideologically-driven “sex ed” websites — nothing that would facilitate intimacy and much that stokes alienation and hatred, most of it toward men.

The obsession with LGBTQ, and in particular with trans, is a political byproduct of hormone pollution and digital overexposure. It deliberately avoids any discussion of actual relational, emotional and sexual feelings and needs. There is no intimacy in politics.

Then there’s that call-in show on XM Radio where the hottie-tottie hostess tells her callers struggling with intimacy to get their hormones checked. (And then what?) For additional information, kids are told there are 27 genders and that men can have babies — and adults get the services of gynecologists and divorce lawyers.

Did I miss anything?

This chaos is facilitated by the fact of no men and no women; no sex; no gender; no bodies, no hormones and nobody in the digital sphere.

What I am saying is that in the actual physical world, there are only minimal differences between heterosexual and homosexual, that most of them are driven by emotional and not sexual needs, and that everyone’s sexual orientation is wholly unique and changes a little bit every day.

And one other thing: the most useful and helpful sexual emotion is curiosity.

A Product of the Physical World

I’m not really responding to this situation directly, though we’re all soaked in it. So there is no escaping its influence. Book of Blue potentially offers a little something that could be helpful or at least interesting. It’s a product of the physical world: of actual emotional and loving experiences, the quest for self awareness (in particular, my own), and a document of my own life and of many people I know.

I was driven not by ideas or concepts but by my love of beauty and self-discovery, in parallel as the same thing.

Going back a bit: In 1992, I started therapy with a man named Joe Trusso, not realizing I was working with a tantric initiate (he never once advertised that, and it took me a long time to figure out). In 1995 (seeking someone to help a client), I met Betty Dodson (1929-2020). Betty, the first person in history to respond to the Victorian anti-masturbation campaigns, set an example of what one person could do and how they might do it. I remained her friend, student, astrologer and late-night sushi companion for the rest of her life.

So I’ve had some excellent examples and a lot of practice of how to communicate ideas that most people avoid, consider transgressive, feel guilty about, or are terrified of. I’ve had a lot of practice writing and speaking to you.

This video resolves the “clitoral vs vaginal” orgasm issue. Hello Betty!

Twenty Years, Plus

I started the Book of Blue photos in 2005 and the writing in 2008. Both have proto projects back to the 1990s, though Book of Blue is its own thing.

Book of Blue | Bare Essence is a description and summary, not Book of Blue itself. However, it’s true to the original in both the visual and written themes. There are quotations included. The difference is that in Bare Essence, I do more explaining. I do a little more telling than I do showing, though there is plenty of both.

I have been listening to the pain of the world for decades, consisting largely of women telling me their problems in relationships. I learned much from my photographic models, who tended to be younger than my clients.

As for men: they don’t usually say much about sex, and I’m proposing it’s time to open up. The whole interior physical and emotional space where actual sexual experience occurs seems to have been closed off to most of them. Heterosexual male sex outsources a diversity of emotions and experiences either to female or to that which is called “gay.”

As for women: for a wide diversity of reasons, I observe that a much wider spectrum of feeling and experiences are usually available — to some, at least until the fairly recent past. At least they are told that they have potential. That is, potential minus the effects of antidepressants, hormone birth control, sexually comatose relationships and digital transformation into robots. (Feminist ideology is mean, but it’s really just a long ride in an electric chair.)

Women seem to have access to an emotional and psychological dimension that men depend upon for their experience of sex. The relationship of male to female is that between the guitar string and the guitar. Men provide a certain vibration of active desire, and women (those who are not in revolt) can provide the resonance and amplification, all of which is shared mutually.

All of this is on a good day. A very good day. Very very very good. Maybe even today.

Then We Find Out

Then we find out that men have all of the emotional, sensory, and imaginal potential of women. And that women can express a desire nature very similar to what is counted as “male.” But who knows?

Since the so-called sexual revolution of the 1960s, we have been overrun by concepts of female sexual potential, options and empowerment. The tradition of telling men they are evil, nothing or less than they truly are continues.

Who benefits from this? Do you? I doubt it.

I am calling for a revolution of self-awareness, of selflove, and a quest to trust ourselves and others (all in that order). I am saying that sex and sexual feelings begin within us and can then extend outward.

Therefore, as the first act of radical healing, we need to bring our awareness back into ourselves: our senses, our feelings and our bodies.

In creating this work, I have started with myself, and do a good bit of revealing myself. That is what makes the discussion of sex trustworthy. I am also here to say: if I can reveal these things about myself and my experiences, you can describe your reality.

I followed the Bare Essence article with a podcast series that I will probably resume. All of the available resources are listed below.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

These are podcasts:

