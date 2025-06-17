Born in the Sixties a/k/a Gen X Astrology, part one. Audio is updated

Depending on what lists you’re on, you may see this announcement multiple times. Please forward to anyone who is interested.

Were you born in the 1960s? What is that really about? What’s ‘the thing’ about Gen X

The phenomenon known as the 1960s is described by some of the most provocative and idealistic astrology of the 20th century. This later became known as the first decade of Generation X, and it has some distinctive features.

This is a live class that will help you understand yourself and your perception of the world you live in. It’s suitable for all levels of knowledge and will be interesting even if you’re not an astrology student.

Paid Planet Waves subscribers of any kind get a significant discount.

For those interested in Chiron, that is a special focus of the class.

We will look at the charts of two major events (the JFK assassination and the Woodstock festival), one aspect chart (Saturn opposite Pluto) and the nativities of two individuals (Thom Yorke and Sinéad O’Connor) to see how this astrology expresses itself. Then, venturing in to the Seventies, we’ll look at the chart for the 1972 Watergate break-in.

You will learn how to see historical aspect patterns and apply what they describe ideas to understanding your own natal chart and your life at this time in history.

This is a mixed-level class featuring participatory learning and teaching.

Class Details

Live class and discussion, Zoom. Includes audio and video recordings.

Saturday, July 12 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm New York time with a post-class email group

Starts at 10 am in California and 6 pm in London) Can’t make the live class? We will deliver the audio, video and materials to students right after the event. There will be post-class Q and A discussion on a special Substack page.

Limited to 22 Participants — Subscriber Discount

$111 minus 22% discount for Core Community or Astrology Pass subscribers. No charge for Galaxy Pass holders. If you are an active paid subscriber or monthly contributor at any level on Planet Waves or any Substack, write to us for a discount code.

Next Month’s Class will be Born in the Seventies