The yoni on Mars, from one of those robotic craft designed by JPL.

Dear Friend and Reader:

If you’re noticing a little unusual tension in the air, consider that Mars is about to be retrograde. And not only that, it will be retrograde opposite Pluto, which is extremely rare.

True, we are in an unusual Mercury retrograde pattern at the same time, which I suggest is a time for cleaning up and wrapping up old tasks. Clear your desk. Get the filing done. Stay up all night if you have to, or get a teenager to help. You will feel better, and you will make discoveries. There’s often treasure in those unfiled stacks of paper. (More about the peak of the current Mercury retrograde in the new STARCAST.)

Mars retrograde is a different kind of critter, and requires special handling. Mars is a sharp, hot object. Its range spans from desire to motivation to attack to self-attack (guilt, resentment, etc.). The retrograde turns it inward, and to me that is primarily about a reassessment of desire.

Be gentle on yourself and be careful with what you want. It could end up producing a very different result than you intend. Aggression, ambition and overdone self-assertion need to be given a rest. Let things play out a little; if you have opponents or adversaries, just give them a little time to fuck up. Let them do the work for you.

If you want to work out issues or preserve sincere peace in your relationships, then be patient with people and with yourself. Give things time; there are many variables, and many unknowns. In total, Mars retrograde is fully over in early May. So, easy does it.