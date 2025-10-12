Chani Nicholas interviewed by Eric Francis on Planet Waves FM from July 2013

Chani Nicholas courtesy of Nailed Magazine

This is interview is a rarity — a one hour conversation with Chani Nicholas before she was famous. We go deep into the mythology of Lilith and Inanna, and cover many themes that are germane to our time in history. This interview originally ran on the Planet Waves FM edition of July 9, 2013; it may be the earliest in existence, from before she was a well-known astrologer. (That page has the show notes but not the recording. We had to do some looking around to find that.) I trust you will enjoy it — it’s a rather lively and refreshing conversation from the Before Times. You will get a sense of how much has changed since that day. — efc

