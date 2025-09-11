Charlie Kirk chart — Is anyone reading a skilled horary or mundane astrologer?
I want to work in tandem with someone to sort out the rulerships and resolve this chart. Even a modest level of skill — understanding basic signification by house — would be sufficent.
Pardon another email — I’m working on tomorrow evening’s Planet Waves FM. This chart needs two or three minds on to get to the essence a little sooner than just one. Even a modest level of skill — understanding basic signification by house — would be sufficent. To reach me please reply to this email…and copy efc@planetwaves.net.
Comments on the chart welcome in the comment area below.
Thank you. — efc
P.S.: Taurus on the DSC: Charlie Kirk was shoot in the neck
Basics: Initiator of action (shooter) = ASC and first house placements and Black Moon Lilith conj. ASC from 12th h; Initiator's adversary (Charlie Kirk) = DSC and 7th h. Uranus retro in Gemini
Chart "ruled" by ruler of the First house = Mars and the Moon (always, wherever) Moon in Aries (also ruled by Mars) in the 6th house of self-appointed task to do or job to be done for someone else. Mars in 11th h.: shooter worked for some individual or group; ruler of Mars in 9th h. = either someone or some group in a foreign land, and/or in "the shadow house" of the government (e,g. "The Deep State")
Moon Void of Course: " Nothing can be done about the matter" by other(s) and often can mean for the initiator(s), "Nothing to worry about" --- getting away
Part of Fortune in the 8th house: Death is "fortunate" for the initiator: Charlie Kirk dies
F.Y.I.: Sabian Symbol for Vertex in the 8th house (conjunct Fortuna): auto wrecked by a train at a railroad crossing