Good morning. It’s me again.

With much help and several exciting phone calls last night, I’ve sorted out a perspective on the Charlie Kirk chart. There is a lot going on and I invite you to check it out; I have prepared a formal written response to the chart, not my usual spirituality-infused missive. Tap the chart above or this link.

I’ll be taking this matter up tonight on Planet Waves FM under the theme of violence as the quest for identity — and how you really have to stop and observe if you want to know what’s going on in our disembodied, generative A.I.-dominated world.

This chart has Neptune pumping propane. It’s fog on fire.

Notes from the Student Movement

As many of you know, I was deeply involved covering student movements (and organizing student press) in the 1980s and 1990s so I have something to add about Charlie Kirk’s meteoric rise from student leader to national public figure to presidential advisor.

(We saw this one other time, with Karl Rove, “Bush’s Brain,” who went from president of the College Republicans to special advisor and babysitter to Baby Bush. Were Kirk on the left, he would be called an “outside agitator” on campuses.)

There is a precedent — a big one — for CIA involvement in the student movement. Check out this famous article from Ramparts in March 1967. Note that in this context, NSA stands for “National Student Association,” not the venerated federal agency.

