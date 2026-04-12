Charts for April 12 Planet Waves TV YouTube.
New Moon, Hormuz Threat and the USA chart with Sagittarius rising. Scroll the fuck down.
Three charts below — Trump’s threat via Truth Social; the New Moon and the USA chart with transits. Dig this, cousins: the United States is in its first Pluto return (it’s not over — we are experiencing it now), it’s third Uranus return, it’s fourth Chiron return and its umpteenth Jupiter return — can you feel it?
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The Astrology Boutique — I can’t say it’s therapy but I can say it’s a lot better than therapy. Because it is! Tap that link and shop around.