Three charts below — Trump’s threat via Truth Social; the New Moon and the USA chart with transits. Dig this, cousins: the United States is in its first Pluto return (it’s not over — we are experiencing it now), it’s third Uranus return, it’s fourth Chiron return and its umpteenth Jupiter return — can you feel it?

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