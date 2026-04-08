Charts for Nuclear Astrology
Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima compared to the Nuclear Axis chart
Real astrology with a journalism foundation. No baby talk!
My Best Articles on the Nuclear Situation (and the Nuclear Axis)
Notes from Downwind - my classic article in the Nuclear Axis and Fukushima
With Love from Borasisi - my introduction to Borasisi, which in effect predicts the Fukushima incident about a week ahead of when it happened.
Here at the Edge of the World - The Atlantis Degree
Chernobyl: Witnesses Far and Near - a look back at the Chernobyl incident of 1986