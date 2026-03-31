Charts for the National Emergency Chart ReadingBy request, I've done a reading of the chart for the National Emergency associated with the "COVID-19" pandemic scenario in early 2020.Eric Francis CoppolinoMar 31, 2026331ShareHERE IS THE CHRONOLOGYHERE IS THE ARTICLE "DON'T LOOK BACK" ASTROLOGY BOUTIQUEClick to enlarge.331SharePrevious
Venus in Taurus at the midheaven. Opulence, epicureanism. The inflow of wealth to those in charge? Perhaps a sleight of hand in relation to death and money 8 and the trickster aspect of Gemini's house 3 Just riffing....
I just shared my longer thank you in the YouTube version and then after I hit "send" I realized there was something I wanted to ask you, which is how do you create your charts. They fit the page so well, and I like how the title is nicely centered.
I'm just at the start of following your advice to print out important charts and make a notebook of them---and eyeing my long-since-used colored pencil set to highlight key aspects.
Thanks in advance for your answer.