Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Tom's avatar
Tom
3h

Venus in Taurus at the midheaven. Opulence, epicureanism. The inflow of wealth to those in charge? Perhaps a sleight of hand in relation to death and money 8 and the trickster aspect of Gemini's house 3 Just riffing....

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Bryan Winchell's avatar
Bryan Winchell
7h

I just shared my longer thank you in the YouTube version and then after I hit "send" I realized there was something I wanted to ask you, which is how do you create your charts. They fit the page so well, and I like how the title is nicely centered.

I'm just at the start of following your advice to print out important charts and make a notebook of them---and eyeing my long-since-used colored pencil set to highlight key aspects.

Thanks in advance for your answer.

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