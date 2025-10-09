Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Note the “waves” image above, which is only used for this publication. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will soon receive an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this article, the horoscope and Starcast in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

The hideous ‘toxic masculinity’ 2019 Super Bowl ad asserting that all men are assholes, walked back by Gillette, and retrieved from the abyss by Cindy Ragusa.

“As deep drinketh the goose as the gander.”

— 1562 book of English proverbs.

No discussion of Chiron conjunct Eris in Aries would be complete without a discussion of masculinity and by extension, men.

The human universe as we know it (and probably much else) is held up by the balance of the feminine and the masculine; what in the East is called Yin-Yang. Without balance, there is chaos. We have a lot of that lately and it’s not difficult to see where yin and yang are out of balance. It seems there is a standoff between them.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and represents the ignition system of the physical world. Aries is also the sign of both self, and self-concept; it is where we find much related to ‘I am’. Where Aries lands in your chart is where you’re likely to be most comfortable expressing yourself — or where it is most necessary. This is integral to my work writing Sun sign columns and doing extended readings.

This is true in both individual and collective astrology, though ‘self’ is a complex pattern distributed throughout the chart. But you might say it finds a home or point of origin in Aries. In other words, to be a ‘self’ requires some aggression.