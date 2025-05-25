Good evening from New York —

I’ve got some Chiron-Eris information for you.

This post includes reprints of a few articles, a couple of videos, and the e-book that came with The Awakening, called The AWA. Look around page 33 for the discussion of Chiron conjunct Eris.

The AWA is part of The Awakening, my 2025 annual book, where I do a reading of the Chiron-Eris conjunction and much else.

If you want to know how this rare event is likely to be showing up for you, The Awakening is your go-to. There are many options; when in doubt, start with your Sun sign or Sun + rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign and want to purchase, I will look it up for you.

These readings deliver, in both written and audio for each sign.

If you’ve never experienced my prepared readings, this will make an excellent introduction. I offer a satisfaction guarantee, so there is no risk.

— efc

New Class July 12!!