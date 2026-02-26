In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers look for this article under My Account. Thank you to all who pay for the services you receive and that we provide with dedication and love. — efc

Gutenberg Galaxy. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are in the midst of an influential flow of events, astrological and historical, though the pace is about to pick up. The culmination point is the third and final conjunction of Chiron and Eris on March 19.

While this is the rare meeting of two distant planets, one with a 51-year orbit (Chiron) and the other with an approximately 557-year orbit (Eris), the events surrounding this conjunction have a distinctly personal feeling. This is due to the prominence of Mercury, Venus and Mars throughout the proceedings.

There is also a lunar eclipse in the mix, which is a Moon-Sun event that is also distinctly personal. Yet eclipses also have a way of connecting the individual and the collective. And then there is the Aries Point, which does the same thing.

One useful way to read astrology is to look at when the closer-in personal planets (Mercury, Venus and Mars) line up with the slower-moving planets that address deeper themes (such as Saturn, Chiron, Neptune and Eris, among others).

The inner planets personalize the outer planets and bring their meaning and effects in closer. Outer planet events (such as Chiron conjunct Eris) can set the zeitgeist of an era and represent historical turning points. When the inner planets get involved, it’s easier to experience events as being personally relevant, and available to one’s mind, one’s feelings and one’s senses.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Aries Point Involvement: Political as Personal

Another way to bring events close in is to have them aligned with the Aries Point, or the first degree of the zodiac. This is the point of reckoning between the tropical zodiac (based on the seasons) and the sidereal (star-based) zodiac.

We have all heard of the Aries Point because that’s the thing being tracked when we talk about the Age of Aquarius beginning. The Sidereal Vernal Point (SVP) is currently still aligned with sidereal Pisces (i.e., the constellation and the sidereal sign), wobbling its way ever-so-slowly “retrograde” toward Aquarius. It does not reach the first star in Aquarius for hundreds of years, while the technological state of society suggests strongly that we are already in some kind of Aquarian age, or the precursor to it.

In any event, the Aries Point or SVP serves to personalize matters, it brings them closer to perception. The overall effect of the Aries Point is to de-individuate, to turn inside-out and violate and even eliminate privacy in a way that is peculiar to electronic media.

All electrical devices, from the light bulb to the telephone to your cellphone, eliminate privacy both as a concept and as a lived reality. This is the same phenomenon. Once the idea of privacy is eliminated, the experience is also eliminated (even though eventually people stop noticing the situation, as is happening now).

Broadcast console, Radio Kingston, WKNY, during a live Planet Waves AM/FM broadcast in 2018. Photo by Eric Francis.

In Fact, a Radio Phenomenon

I have read that awareness of the Aries Point goes back to the days of Ptolemy, though I have not directly encountered this information in my limited reading of old texts. The Aries Point finds its way into modern astrology through the Uranian or Hamburg School (same thing), which still exists today. Here is a Google summary that I know to be reasonably accurate:

“Alfred Witte and the early Uranian School (Hamburg School) of astrology began incorporating the Aries Point into their techniques during the 1920s and 1930s. They established it as a critical point representing public view, fame, and the widest social relationships, aligning with Witte’s experimental work developed between 1919 and 1925.”

