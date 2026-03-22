Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Bob Denk's avatar
Bob Denk
3h

I also think you could do this regularly. If you get the Zoom figured out. 60 is a good size for that format.

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Bob Denk's avatar
Bob Denk
6h

Eric, it was a fun class. I enjoyed the loose format. What was the attendance?

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