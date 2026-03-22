Baird Point, State University of N.Y. at Buffalo. Photo by Eric.

Good Afternoon —

I’ve refined the charts I’ll be using in today’s class. All Planet Waves paid subscribers and recent customers should have received the Zoom link. If you have not, write to cs@planetwaves.net.

The class is at 3:30 pm EDT today. This page will be better if viewed on a device larger than a “phone,” preferably a laptop or desktop computer.

Many past classes in the Astrology Student Union, which is included with any Planet Waves membership.

The Thesis of Today’s Class

The thesis of the class is that Eris and Chiron are opposing forces in astrology. That could be said a number of different ways, but using that idea: Eris represents a tribalizing, de-individuating, “chaotic” force in society.

I wrote the first monograph about Eris, published in early 2007, and in that book said that there was a quality of digital technology that had a fragmenting effect on humanity and individual people.

Chiron has a whole-making quality. It is a holistic influence. Particularly in Aries, it represents individuality, self-actualization, and detribalization. Chiron conjunct Eris in Aries describes the potential for a recovery process from the fragmenting effects of overexposure to digital technology.

Here is the class listing. I’ll annotate the charts below.

This set describes what we’ve been through since April 2024, the total solar eclipse conjunct Chiron (far left). The rest of the charts span 2025 to present. Second from left is a previous Chiron-Eris from October; followed by Saturn conjunct Neptune; followed by today.

These are the discovery charts of Eris and Chiron. Chirion should be on the left; it was discovered first. Both of these are the discoverer’s reporting the time where they made the determination that the planet existed.

Both Brown and Kowal were excellent sports with astrologers; Brown said her recorded the time because “he knew astrologers would ask.” Kowal became friends with Zane Stein, who wrote the first book about Chiron. One metaphor for Chiron is a bridge, and one of the roles Chiron played was bridging the space between astrology and astronomy. I have found that the most accomplished astronomers take astrologer seriously and the rank and file people, hung up “science,” tend not to.

The charts have noteworthy similarities, including the Galactic Core being prominent; the lunar nodes standing out; very strong Pluto; very strong Chiron; and a diversity of other features.

Data provided by the discoverers.

This is one of two sample charts illustrating the early 1970s. Nobody knew the Chiron-Eris conjunction was happening because neither planet had been discovered. But when you look back at that very unusual era, you don’t find much astrology that supports it without the contact between Chiron and Eris.

The chart for the Woodstock Festival in 1969 is one of the great mundane charts ever, You can see the still-separating conjunction of Uranus and Pluto (1963-1968 by my measure). You can see the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction that was prominent in the “Moon Landing,” another one of the great charts ever, but mostly the nascent Chiron-Eris conjunction stands out.

When Richie Havens takes the stage…

Eris and the Impact of Technology on People

In my writing for Planet Waves, I have pioneered the theory that Eris in Aries (1922-present) marks the beginning of the mass communication era, principally involving the advent of mas commercial radio early in in that era.

While the technology angles are interesting, my errand is understanding the impact and influence of technological environments on people, relationships and society, and how that human influence creates the “effect” of the technology. Every time some development occurs, we see prominent Aries in the chart, so this is a clue that it’s about “who we are.”

Eris in Aries begins in the early 1920s and spans through a series of waves of technology (the second series of waves — there was a previous one under Eris in Pisces which covers developments like street lights, telephone, and cinema).

The Eris in Aries series takes things to mass-scale and includes commercial radio, computing technology in the business environment, early experiments in “artificial intelligence,” low-res TV, cable TV, high-def TV, DSL, digital cable, home computing, gaming, the “phone,” social media, and modern LLMs and generative A.I. technology.

Chart data via Astrodatabank.

The first clue that there was a digital was going to be a theme of Eris was that (I am not sure why) among the first charts we checked when an ephemeris became available were those of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. They were very famous at the time and it seemed like the thing to do.

Both have exact Moon-Eris conjunctions to the degree. Both are extraordinary teaching charts.

As for John McCarthy below, he comes up with the term “artificial intelligence,” convenes the first conference in 1956 (funded by the Rockefeller Foundation). More significantly, he invented the “time share computer,” which became the “server” and is today known as “the cloud.”