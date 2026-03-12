Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers may find this article at My Account.

Twenty percent of the world’s oil passes within a few miles of Iranian shorelines, which made attacking Iran an extremely bad strategic move, unless of course someone has an interest in escalating energy prices.

The global theater has served up the perfect metaphor for next week’s unusual astrology. In the space of about 48 hours late next week, we will experience the Pisces New Moon, followed by the third and final conjunction of Chiron and Eris in Aries for many centuries, followed by Mercury direct in Pisces, followed by the vernal equinox.

Now is the Time to Know When You Don’t Know

This is a tight spot; a narrow opening, that may require some maneuvering. If you’re dealing with important business or relational matters, you will need to be careful of one thing especially: knowing when you don’t know.

It is true generally that the world is suffering from a bad case of not knowing when it does not know. But it’s especially so right before Mercury stations direct. And even more especially in Pisces, with all of its scrims, fog and mirror effects.

The reason you wait for Mercury to change directions is that information comes out — information you will need to make the right choice. (Note that Pluto in Aquarius amplifies the “know when you don’t know” message.)

Yet you may feel like you’re under so much pressure that you have to take action. That is unlikely to be true. The effects of Mercury retrograde create pressure on the mind. The complications arise in how one is inclined to handle situations. Executive function is not a strong suit of the world these days, and it’s lacking in many people’s lives. Right now, strong executive function says: let’s see how this shakes out.

They are not pretending to be asleep.

The Chiron-Eris Conjunction: Awakening from Mass Insanity

This is the real eye-of-the-needle, the test of who is awake and who is asleep; who wants to awaken and who wants to go back to dreaming. Though it’s a bit of a cliche, it is true that “You can't wake a person who is pretending to be asleep.” This is nearly everyone.

Without writing my 11th article on the topic, it’s worth summing up. This is the confrontation between the tribal, subversive chaos of the electrical mass media environment (dating back 100 years), and the self-aware holistic consciousness of Chiron. The choice to do something different, to shift your awareness somehow, could come in any or many forms.

Most of the chaos you are witnessing in the world is the result of electrical and digital overload. This is provoking a kind of mass insanity.

The first step is recognizing the toxic haze for what it is. Second might be recognizing the confrontation between individual and tribal described by the focus of Chiron trying to get a grip on the chaos of Eris. But remember: this is about an inner reality, and inner, personal experience — not some kind of mass awakening event. I have not seen that mass awakenings happen and if they do, they don’t usually last. But individual people can shift their awareness, wake up and look around.

You will learn about life!

How To Maneuver