This essay adds additional details about the forthcoming Chiron-Eris conjunction, how it describes the mental and physical effects of digital conditions, working with Chiron transits, the concept of a healing crisis, eight states of being associated with digital over-exposure, and what to do about this situation. It’s based on my work with clients since 1995 using a Chiron-centered astrology process.

Chiron is very active in all of our lives right now. Associated with healing, Chiron is also about the healing crisis: the eruption of events that indicate a problem, and which strive to call attention to the problem.

Specifically, we are in the peak of the rare Chiron-Eris conjunction. Last week I described the archetypal elements of this alignment, which happens every few generations. To sum up, ultra slow-mover Eris in Aries, which began in 1922, represents the destabilization of personhood associated with the electrical mass communication age.

This era spans from commercial radio in the early 1920s through iconic, scratchy-image television, high-definition TV and into the digital age and the current GPT (generative A.I. or deep fake) stage. Living through this era has been profoundly destabilizing, and it has now reached a point of frenzy. It’s why the world is so insane right now — and why the madness arrives on a twice-daily basis.

Chiron, now meeting with Eris for the first time since the 1970s, represents an ordering principle. It represents a healing process that is guided by awareness. Most of us are so accustomed to existing in a state of chaos that this might feel uncomfortable and very strange. But if you move through that you will discover something about yourself.

Combining the two influences creates a lot of tension. It can feel like the struggle to awaken or the struggle to extinguish those who are awakening. It is not a comfortable inner state, or state of the world. It’s what we are experiencing personally and collectively right now.

Mental Collapse and Moral Anarchy

Society is in collapse because our mental framework is in collapse. This happens periodically and always comes with a kind of moral anarchy. You may think your angst and difficulty focusing are the result of all you’re seeing outside you. I’m saying that the problem is arising from an inner condition; which is our collective psychological and spiritual condition as we try to exist in this environment.

This crisis is a subset of the wider history of electricity, which moves human experience to the speed of light — something totally unnatural and which collapses space and time. Electrical technology in any form drives people out of their bodies, which means out of 3D awareness, which means out of their minds. This has many effects, which we’re witnessing daily.

The good news is that individual choice matters. There is no mass awakening without individual decisions to do so. You do not need a mass awakening; you need to wake up to who you are and why you are here. That in turn will have you embarking on a healing process. Once you’re there, as a conscious daily act, you will encounter other people on a similar journey and then perhaps you will have company.

Tribalized State of Being Met by the Drive for Individuality

The factors that Eris represents regress humans back to an artificial tribalized state. I say artificial because we do not have real tribes in Western society. We have a state of mind that drives the herd mentality, where people are manipulated and turned to aggression quickly and easily, all based on exposure to electrical conditions.

This is mass consciousness, not group consciousness. Groups are groups of individuals. We have very few of those today, since genuine group identity is equally under assault by digital conditions.