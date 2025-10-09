Longtime Planet Waves subscriber and volunteer Mike Elia.

We live in a kind of desert when it comes to truth, which seems in short supply and sometimes hard to find—a version of The Hunger Games where people lie for their own gain over you. Not Planet Waves. Eric Francis is almost uniquely straightforward and direct. There’s no b.s.

As a litigator (retired), I would question when someone was glossing over the details and/or hedging their story. Something was a little off. (One reason we have trials is because research — and to some degree common sense — has shown that we’re not particularly good at ferreting out when someone is lying.)

It’s no surprise that Eric came to astrology from earlier practice as an investigative reporter, mostly in legal matters of fraudulent concealment. He’s brought that to his astrology work and knows how to look carefully, even exhaustively. He always tries to ask the right questions. And if that combination weren’t enough, Eric has been a student of law with me (among others), as I have been a student of astrology with him.

The point is: he is a “triple threat” talent, bringing together applied understanding of legal matters, a knack for investigation, woven together under the backdrop intuitive discipline of astrology. When it comes to law, framing is everything; in astrology, it’s time, timing and context; for investigating matters: question, question, question. Leave no stone unturned.

Putting all this together, “rare as daytime stars” though it be, Eric is the real deal when it comes to his ethics and insights. Their true value cannot be overstated. I did a reading with him not long ago, for example, and he picked up on details no one else I’d ever consulted had. After a lifetime of looking at my own chart, he saw a key point others, including myself, had missed.

At every level — from short monthly horoscopes to longer detailed written readings and articles — Eric over delivers and does not over promise. Most importantly, the value proposition is always in your/his clients’ favor.

This level of excellence and plain-spoken precision is the same whether you’re getting a Chart Key Reading — a small plate sampler, if you will — all the way to a concierge level consultation — a master chef cooking dinner for you in your home.

He’s amazing. In the survival game we’re now in, it’s important to know how and where to find water. With Eric, you’ll find a reliable source. Do yourself a favor. Check this site, The Astrology Boutique — an excellent, all-in-one intro and resource to what Eric can do for you. Most importantly, it’s not a mirage.

— Michael Elia

