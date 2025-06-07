Glory be — Jupiter is about to arrive in your sign. This describes both potential and actual results; this is a visitation from one of the gods of change who will help you invite the shifts you want to create. And you will have many opportunities to define yourself in new ways (which is the essence of this transit). While Jupiter arrives in your sign (or rising sign as the case may be) every 12 years, the current version has a distinction: Saturn and Neptune are also active on the worldly achievement angle of your chart, which is Aries (house 10). What may seem like conditions on your good fortune are actually the structures you are working within, and these are vital to your success. It will help to have tangible goals that you connect with motives. And what comes beyond meeting any specific goal? Where would success lead you? What is your concept of thriving?