In this video, I do a close reading of the astrology surrounding the death of my once best friend Dave Wilcock, the prominent UFO presenter. If you know where Dave’s fans might see this, please pass it forward.

I describe my experiences of knowing Dave over the course of a couple of years, working with him on projects, traveling, doing radio and other stuff.

I was besties with Dave Wilcock in the mid-1990s when were both getting started in our respective careers — he as UFO expert and me as astrologer (sorry in the video I misspeak, I was already a journalist and embarking on my journey as an astrologer right when I met Dave).

We became fast friends and were inseparable, traveling, drumming in cement mines, pondering the mysteries of existence, talking about UFOs based on his voluminous reading, and generally clowning around. I am someone with close personal knowledge of Dave from well before he was famous — right around when he graduated from SUNY New Paltz, through the time he started hearing what he called the "dream voice."

In this video I read the chart of Monday's tragic incident, as well as his natal chart, his progressed chart and his solar arc directions. We have also checked his Human Design though I do not do a proper reading of it.

Readers and viewers please note: ALL ASTROLOGY IS AN INTERPRETATION. It is not factual or scientific proof of anything. But it is a way of looking into situations with a view from behind the scenes.