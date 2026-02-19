Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
8h

Note to Readers — The caption for the top photo was dropped from the main article, Donald’s Cabinet Watched by Ants. Not everyone will recognize the elderly guy on the left. And how I found the photo was funny.

The caption should read: “Noam Chomsky, his wife Valeria Wasserman and Jeffrey Epstein in Harvard Square, in an undated photo released by the Department of Justice. This image comes up first under a search for “astrology” in the Epstein files.” Please see the corrected web edition. Thank you. — efc

Reply
Share
1 reply
elizabeth's avatar
elizabeth
5h

My first response to this article was deep, soul-aching grief. Which is strange to me, it's been a good while since I've known that the whole circus is rotten to the core...it's possible I've never grieved it though. Something about the parallel of the poem and the toads and their trembling toes...

Eric, I appreciate that you call things what they are and invite us to reflect on "What part of this belongs to me?"...and then to listen to the sound of the question echo within.

More questions come to me here: What must I say no to? What was I tricked and coerced into saying yes to? (God, so many things). What did I know better and do anyway?

As the sobs begin to take over my body and I finally let them come, perhaps my only consolation is in knowing what Bly knows: the honesty of Nature. Nature knows and Nature answers. It is an embrace I can ground into and feel inspired to align more with, and desire to sing with!...and this leads me to a creative question: How can I align more with Nature and her principles? Nature and her laws?

I look at the audaciously blooming rose on my shelf, picked fresh from my garden because I want her near, and I feel so much love. That beauty. I melt into it and feel that soft, pink, perfumed, many petaled glory and my own heart opens into its own magnificence. I find an exquisite 'yes' here.

The truth of us is so much bigger.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture