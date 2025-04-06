Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Early 2025 Mercury retrograde echoes early 2020 Mercury retrograde
Early 2025 Mercury retrograde echoes early 2020 Mercury retrograde

Things are not what they seem. Five years after World War Virus, we are in an unnecessary and diversionary World Trade War — being waged by the U.S. against allies of the United States.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 06, 2025
1
Transcript
Yes everything was so dangerous in 2020 that even bowling balls had to be wrapped in plastic. Photo at some local (to me) bowling alley by Michelle Comeso.

Dear Friend and Reader:

In early 2020 under the influence of Mercury retrograde, world managers were implementing “anti virus” measures. Final preprations were conducted under the scrim and the fog of confusion created by the retrograde.

A few days after Mercury moved direct, the world was locked down and nearly everyone believed it was for a virus. But that drama concealed several other issues, including a meltdown of the repo market, a plan to rebrand the flu and introduce a new kind of vaccine (you may need to tap twice, it should take you to a page with a picture of Fauci) and a massive seizing of reality by Big Pharma and Big Tech.

Here is economics professor Fabio Vighi writing about the repo market seizure in 2019 and 2020 for which the “pandemic” financial measures served as a bailout.

Actual virus huggers…

Now, five years later, we are experiencing another kind of operation — a massive trade war against those who were (a month ago) the best friends of the United States. In this edition of Starcast, explain the corollaries and parallels, focusing on Mercury and Venus stationing direct in Pisces this week.

For those not familiar with my coverage of the 2020 crisis, here is my best article, accounting for that which was known by the medical establishment on Jan. 1, 2020 — before anyone really knew what was going on except for the operators.

This in turn is backed up by the Covid Chronology, which spans 2006 thorugh 2021, prepared by Planet Waves and our investigative team, Chiron Return.

Essentially, we are in a replay.

Achtung, baby.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Apr 6
The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes

The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes

Read full story

Planet Waves for April 3, with Starcast on the alleged crime of being in a body, & a tariff on penguins

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Apr 3
Planet Waves for April 3, with Starcast on the alleged crime of being in a body, & a tariff on penguins

This is Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers please go to your My Account area to read this column. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Read full story

Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
