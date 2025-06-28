Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarina Pepper's avatar
Sarina Pepper
5m

They’re capricious and deceitful. Much like ourselves. How terrifying!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture