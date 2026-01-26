Evening Message: Destiny of America, in your hands. Neptune Enters Aries. Leo and Virgo Inner Peace audio readings posted.

“Many years ago, a client gifted me a complimentary subscription to Eric’s work. She has since passed, and I remain profoundly grateful for that connection. As someone who also works in the healing field — as a medium, healer, and artist — I deeply appreciate finding a mentor whose insight resonates so clearly and authentically.” -- Samara Anjelae

Abandoned dairy barn. Photo by Eric Francis

Dear Friend and Reader:

Inner Peace readings for Leo and Virgo are ready. I am working my way backwards through the zodiac in the direction of soup progression as described by Alice A. Bailey: “Aries to Taurus via Pisces,” as she says it.

Your readings are avaialble at My Account. Please note, I am having trouble getting the Leo players to start. It’s one of those things where the code looks ducky and then it does not work. So I’ve reached out to our Eli, my senior tech, to see if he can figure it out, which he will. So you may need to check back.

Both readings are done, they are uploaded and they are beautiful. Three to go!

with love,

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, I am offering true to life astrology readings. Inner Light - Inner Peace is as good as astrology gets, taking you through all of the 2026 transits that you’re going to be hearing about over and over again — only I personalize them to your solar chart or natal chart. These readings are inexpensive, a small gamble — more an exercise in trust than in high finance. My work is gentle, reassuring, mind-opening and practical. Useful and beautiful!

Detailed Reviw of the 2026 Annual Readings

“I have read, printed, and taken notes on all twelve signs of Eric’s Inner Light readings. I’m a bit old school and truly appreciate having the printed pages in hand, where I can highlight his words of wisdom and insight. As a Scorpio, reading my sign felt like he was looking directly into my soul—capturing the essence of this past year, especially the personal woes of AI as an author, and even illuminating what may lie ahead. I’m not someone who typically writes reviews or offers public praise, but I wholeheartedly believe that Eric’s work, expertise, teachings, honesty, and artistry deserve the time it takes to express my appreciation. I deeply value those rare individuals who speak to the soul and offer hope through a genuine sense of kinship. As I move through yet another dark night of the soul, I had considered reaching out for a personal reading with Eric—and I still may—but after reading his 2026 Scorpio forecast, I’m no longer certain I need to. He has a remarkable gift for speaking to each sign in a personal and distinctive way, offering both a compass and a roadmap for today and for what lies ahead.” -- Samara Anjelae