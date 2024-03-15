Eye of the Centaur :: Free Video Previews
Here are all 12 Eye of the Centaur spring reading previews in the same place.
Good evening from New York —
This email has all 12 video previews for the Sun and rising signs for Eye of the Centaur. This is the spring reading plus major bonus material. If you purchase all 12, you also receive Chiron Through the Signs (covering all years), and the Chiron return reading for those born 1968-1977.
Single and double signs include the Introduction to Chiron video.
This is truly an astrological video series for the ages — timed with next month’s total solar eclipse in Aries. You will love it a lot more than Netflix — it really is about you.
Here is how to take advantage of this beautiful work.
All 12 sign option plus Chiron through the signs and Chiron Return
Use promo code EOC22 for 22% off the listed price.
Full set is included with all levels of the Backstage Pass.
Thank you for your business and your trust.
With love,
Preview for Aries
Preview for Taurus
Preview for Gemini
Preview for Cancer
Preview for Leo
Preview for Virgo
Preview for Libra
Preview for Scorpio
Preview for Sagittarius
Preview for Capricorn
Preview for Aquarius
Preview for Pisces