Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Shucavage's avatar
Donna Shucavage
8h

I already did. I made my husband his favorite coconut buttercream layer cake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann's avatar
Ann
9h

Happy Father’s Day to your dad!!!!!! 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture