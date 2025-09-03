Finally something positive, not paranoid: Your midyear readings are ready.

Good evening —

At last — and thank you for your patience — the Planet Waves midyear readings are done. Titled “Easy Does It,” this project wasn’t so easy and took much of my summer to distill and present the astrology.

But they are done, and I’m happy to offer you something constructive and useful.

See your purchase options here. All 12, single and double sign options are available. Please watch your rising sign! Or share with a close friend or partner as long as you send them back to the Astrology Boutique, my showroom.

If you have already purchased, you can find your readings at My Account (note, soon to be called “My Cabinet”).

These readings are for you if:

— You want to hear something positive about yourself — You are curious about why the world is so outrageous right now — You want to believe there is a future, and that it includes you — You want to know something about your potential — You’re troubled by this latest phase of the digital “revolution” and are looking for actionable information about how to protect yourself — And if you want literate, well-spoken astrology presented with humor, context and concrete examples.

See your purchase options here.

The Chart Stage

A Whole New Generation of Readings

My chart cam is new! Demonstrated in the video above.

I now use the chart visual through the whole reading and explain what I’m describing. This is a major help in visualizing the astrology that I’m talking about.

Astrology is visual! These readings also include an audio format player if you want to listen while driving.

Most of the readings start from a blank wheel, utilize the full wheel (printable chart included) and feature Tarot flash cards with cameo appearances from Brian Eno’s Oblique Strategies deck.

You will want to listen to your readings twice and many people listen repeatedly, like a kid watching The Little Mermaid.

Lavish Compilation of Written Readings Included

Your page includes the past four written annual readings. Now is your chance to catch up before the 2025 annual comes out in December. These are presented in PDF format and are printable. Included are:

The Awakening (2025)

Somewhere In Between (2024)

Inner Space (2023)

Aquarian Era, Aquarian Age (2021)

You will love this whole presentation.

See your purchase options here.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

P.S. — These readings are part of the Astrology Pass — the ultimate art box . Tap below…write to us for a discount code.

You get artful, literate astrology from Planet Waves. That’s the difference. I learned astrology by reading numerous books, and writing thousands of articles, and engaging in many extensive discussions with the best astrologers of the 20c, and most of all, from reading your charts in private consultations over the past three decades. I put the best of what I have into each of the readings I’m offering today.