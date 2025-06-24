Lanvi Nguyn

Good morning…I just bumped into this link searching for something else…

Ongoing Thoughts About Our Planetary Situation | April 9, 2020

Our research team at Planet Waves continues to track news about the virus and the resulting diversity of crises. If you're watching television, you will get one vision of things. If you're reading, especially scientific sources, you will get another. You can track our Covid19 News log at this link. [Direct link to news of April 2020 — incredible…]



We're still following the genesis story (where this virus came from, if not a fish and wildlife market), the history of testing and problems with testing, and political issues in the background. We're debunking what we can, affirming what we can, and doing our best to keep up. I can tell you that the more I read, the more questions I have. Yes, the political angle is a shit show, the economic angle is frightening, but the scientific angle is where things get strange.

And what we learned in the ensuing years… this is my best succinct summary…

And the Cancer horoscope for that week:

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- For much of your life, you've depended upon an idea of commitment that is stable, solid and grounded in responsibility. That has been challenged repeatedly, as you were confronted by situations that shook the Earth and threw you back on yourself. The result was that you became your own foundation, you own container, which has grown to be strong enough to stand strong on moving ground. You now have an extended opportunity to regain your trust in existence and in relationships. Yet the truth is, they will be a less dominant aspect of your life. Rather than being a defining feature, or something larger than you, they will have a role more suited to fulfill the kind of independence you have cultivated for yourself. You have gained something that you did not have before: faith in your ability to stand on your own, and relate to others on your own terms. You have learned what it means to have boundaries, which extend not only into emotional space but also to physical space, the nature of time, and having modest expectations of others. The coming seasons and years of your life are not a time for total investment in relationship, but rather an appropriate degree of involvement and mutual collaboration. This kind of moderation is unbeknownst to many, but then so too is the type of self-knowledge that would lead to it. The bottom line is, your relationships must support your larger mission and purpose and not detract from it. Your relationships must support your process of self-actualization. The two are related. Chiron's extended visit to Aries is a constant reminder that you must be guided by wholeness, and be true to the example that you set. As is written in A Course in Miracles, “Everyone teaches, and teaches all the time.”

New video reading for Cancer —