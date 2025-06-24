Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Gradient Roger W, Silent Night
12h

I bumped into David Crowe's podcast when searching for something else. I wasn't lisTening that in 2020. I lisTened first in 2023. Now I'm re-lisTening to Kevin Corbett, Andy Kaufman, Bustin on PCR and others.

What a tremendous, tremendous, tremendous work did David do. He had the perfect personality for that type of podcast/journalism. What a great loss. Canadian reporter and researcher.

For those who don't know, here's David's timeline of SARS from 2002, the virus we are all "immune" and that's why we are alive today:

https://web.archive.org/web/20190629212956/http://theinfectiousmyth.com/sars-timeline.html

