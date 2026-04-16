Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
9h

Love the writing Eric - well done. I hope there's a big chill pill in that clenched fist - God know we need it.

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1 reply by Eric Francis Coppolino
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
7h

"Worth what? What exactly does it take for something to be a bad idea?

This makes as much sense as 49% of the population thinking that a blocked coronary artery is worthwhile. Forget about the bombing of a girls’ school; the United States is in love with “collateral damage” (that took some training — at least three wars over several decades, wars we no longer seem to notice).

Apart from the people killed and the quarter-trillion dollar allocation, what, exactly, is worthwhile? The Iranian nuclear program is somewhere between a WMD phantom and far in the future.

More than one-fifth of the world’s oil has been cut off; and a tremendous amount of natural gas and liquid petroleum; one-third of the world’s fertilizer; much of its helium and aluminum; and god only knows what else. Nearly half of Americans think this is a good idea? Which part is so good?"

Question is, good for what? And for whom? This is what has become necessary to perpetuate what we call the global capitalist industrial system, just as WW1 and WW2 were necessary for the same end. Not good for the 99+%, not good for the planet and living creatures great and small, flora, fauna, fungi,.... but a necessity for the system. Within the system there is no alternative, just like there wasn't in 1914 or in 1939. If you think otherwise, i'd love to hear that alternative *within the system*.

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