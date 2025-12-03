Full Moon and the Great Attractor, with my Comet Rant in the new Starcast + PWTV

Important correction to the podcast. PARALLEL to the ecliptic, not perpendicular. The comet is very close to level with the plane of the ecliptic — our solar system — and comes into the galactic plane at an angle of 60 degrees.

Video about Comet 3I/2025 (ATLAS) coming soon.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are about to have a very bigly Gemini Full Moon. It is opposite this thing called the Great Attractor that nobody understands and I only pretend to. It is the gravitational convergence point of 100,000 galaxies including our own.

See what I mean?

And where would this gem be located? In Sagittarius of course! Right in the middle! The Moon is involved because it reaches full phase at 6:14 pm EST Thursday, exactly opposite this point, with the Sun conjunct it.

The Moon is small and it’s sensitive, and in Gemini it wants to chat with the neighbors and interview every cat and dog it meets. And in a little while it’s going to be at maximum light opposite the focal point of trillions of stars.

If the medium is the message, then the message here is scale. Big things are happening. Even bigger thugs are happening. If you dare to look at the front page of The New York Times, I suggest utilizing self-delusion to make it easier. Do NOT hit the vape first; you will find yourself feeling extremely paranoid.

Just keep saying to yourself, “I’m reading a bad science fiction novel, but for some reason I cannot put it down. This isn’t really happening! I can just leave this book on the train and it’ll all be over.” But you’re more likely to feel tipsy and ask why exactly you incarnated at this time. There must be a reason. There must be a reason. There must there must there must. Reese’s Filled Pretzels? Ppang Bujang salted butter chocolate candy? Taylor Swift?

Look closely and you will find your grandparents in this photo. Ellis Island, early 20th century. Photo by God only knows who.

About Those Damned Foreigners

Interesting that with the Sun making bold moves in the international sign of Sagittarius, a new war on “immigrants” is being waged. That word translates to people here on visas or living legally with a green card. We were sold deportation of brutal thugs and savage gangsters. We got the deportation of nannies and salad cooks.

This week we are hearing about Somalis being declared garbage by POTUS and all Afghanis being blamed for one of them allegedly shooting two National Guard members. The one actually said to have done it was a former CIA soldier/asset during the U.S. massacre, mineral extraction and drug operation in Afghanistan.

Does anyone remember anything? Blaming “foreigners” for a country’s problems is usually a sign that it’s slipping down a bottomless pit. Put this together with the administration (sorry, I’m trying not to say “Trump”) having a policy of shooting fishermen on “suspicion of trafficking drugs” while pardoning former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández for smuggling cocaine in the United States and it’s amazing anyone’s mind does not melt down.

Hernández was at the beginning of a 45-year term in federal prison after being convicted of his crimes in federal court in 2024. I have read that in his New York City lockup, he was roomies with alleged crypto fraudster Sam Bankman Fried. (Cue the theme from The Odd Couple.)

America’s sweetheart, Juan Orlando Hernández.

How much cocaine, you might ask? Or you might not ask, but I’ll tell you anyway.